Fenerbahce vs. Nottingham Forest team news: Vitor Pereira names his first XI as Tricky Trees boss for Europa League game

By Darren Plant | 19 Feb 2026 16:36 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 16:43

Vitor Pereira has made just two changes to the Nottingham Forest starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League fixture against Fenerbahce.

The Portuguese is taking charge of his first game since being announced as the successor to Sean Dyche last week.

Rather than over-react to Forest failing to score from 35 shots during a goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers eight days ago, Pereira has kept faith with the majority of that team.

In defence, Murillo returns to take the place of Morato, despite the clean sheet that was kept in the previous fixture.

Meanwhile, Igor Jesus has returned to the side ahead of Lorenzo Lucca, who failed to impress last time out.

Five former Premier League players in Fenerbahce team

As for Fenerbahce, Domenico Tedesco has included as many as five former Premier League players in this first XI.

Most notably, Leicester City and Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante makes his third start since his arrival during the winter transfer window.

Goalkeeper Ederson, right-back Nelson Semedo, midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and playmaker Marco Asensio also feature for the Turkish giants.

Fenerbahce XI: Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Muldur; Kante, Guendouzi; Asensio, Talisca, Akturkoglu; Cherif

Subs: Aydin, Biterge, Brown, Cetin, Demir, Ekici, Fred, Mercan, Nene, Soyuncu, Yuksek

Nottingham Forest XI: Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

Subs: Gunn, Willows, Morato, Ndoye, Dominguez, Lucca, Yates, Cunha, McAtee, Bakwa, Abbott