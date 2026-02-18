Team News: Fenerbahce vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Nottingham Forest travel to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul to face Fenerbahce in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round playoff on Thursday night.
The Tricky Trees finished in 13th place with 14 points in the 36-team League Phase, two points and six places better off than their Turkish counterparts, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs
FENERBAHCE vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST
FENERBAHCE
Out: Archie Brown (leg), Anthony Musaba (ineligible), Mert Gunok (ineligible)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Muldur; Yuksek, Guendouzi, Kante; Asensio, Talisca, Akturkoglu
NOTT'M FOREST
Out: John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee), Willy Boly (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), Matz Sels (hip), Stefan Ortega (ineligible), Luca Netz (ineligible)
Doubtful: Murillo (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gunn; Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus