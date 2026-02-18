Wolves vs. Arsenal team news: Mikel Arteta, Rob Edwards make 11 changes between them for Molineux game

By Darren Plant | 18 Feb 2026 18:51 , Last updated: 18 Feb 2026 19:03

Mikel Arteta has made seven changes to his Arsenal XI for Wednesday's Premier League fixture at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Having been able to rest players before and during Sunday's 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic on Sunday, the Spaniard has been able to revert to what he may view as his current strongest team.

Only William Saliba, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have retained their places.

Despite his two assists versus the Latics, Eberechi Eze has dropped down to the substitutes' bench.

Viktor Gyokeres - as expected - returns down the middle of the attack, while Piero Hincapie gets the nod over the returning Riccardo Calafiori at left-back.

Arsenal will move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table if they prevail at Molineux.

© Imago / Focus Images

Wolves make four changes for Arsenal game

Meanwhile, Rob Edwards has made a total of four alterations for the showdown with the league leaders.

Edwards suggested at his pre-match press conference that more changes were a possibility, a consequence of the effort of his players on a heavily-muddy pitch at Grimsby Town in the FA Cup fourth round.

However, only three outfield players - Angel Gomes, Hugo Bueno and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - have been introduced to the team.

David Moller Wolfe, Joao Gomes and Tolu Arokodare are the trio to drop down to the substitutes' bench.

Goalkeeper Jose Sa also returns between the sticks in place of Sam Johnstone.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Mosquera, S.Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, A.Gomes, H.Bueno; Mane, Bellegarde; Armstrong

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Moller Wolfe, J.Gomes, Arokodare, Lima, R.Gomes, Rawlings, Edozie

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi; Madueke, Saka, Martinelli; Gyokeres

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Jesus, Eze, Norgaard, Trossard, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly