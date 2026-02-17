Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Fenerbahce: Predicted XI for Europa League knockout round playoff first leg

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Feb 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 17 Feb 2026 18:55

Nottingham Forest could be without up to eight players for Thursday’s Europa League knockout round playoff first leg against Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

John Victor, Chris Wood, Willy Boly, Nicolo Savona (all knee) and Matz Sels (hip) are all sidelined with knee injuries, while new arrivals Stefan Ortega and Luca Netz have been left out of Forest’s updated Europa League squad.

However, January signing Lorenzo Lucca has been added along with Omari Hutchinson and Jair Cunha, with the former set to battle with Igor Jesus - who has scored six goals in as many Europa League games this term - for a start as the central striker.

In-demand defender Murillo has missed the last two games with a calf issue and will be assessed ahead of kickoff. Morato is expected to continue at centre-back alongside Nikola Milenkovic if the Brazilian is not fit to feature.

It remains to be seen exactly how new head coach Vitor Pereira will line up his team, but in the absence of both Sels and Ortega, goalkeeper Angus Gunn is expected to start his first game for Forest since joining on a free transfer last summer, while Ola Aina and Neco Williams are the most likely pair to begin as full-backs.

Elliot Anderson was forced to miss Forest’s final League Phase fixture due to suspension - a 4-0 home win over Ferencvaros - but he is available to start in centre-midfield on Thursday alongside either Ibrahim Sangare or Ryan Yates.

Morgan Gibbs-White is expected to start in an advanced central role behind the striker, while Callum Hudson-Odoi, Dan Ndoye, Nicolas Dominguez and Hutchinson all compete for starts out wide - the former two may get the nod on this occasion.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Gunn; Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus