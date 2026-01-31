Fulham transfer news: Cottagers fail with '£20m bid' for Newcastle midfielder

By Ben Sully | 31 Jan 2026 13:09

Newcastle United have reportedly rejected a £20m bid from Fulham for midfielder Joe Willock.

The Cottagers recently bolstered their squad with the addition of winger Oscar Bobb from Manchester City.

Fulham have spent a reported £27m to sign the Norway international, who penned a long-term contract until the summer of 2031.

Having added to their wide options, Fulham are now looking to recruit a central midfielder before Monday's transfer deadline.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Newcastle reject Fulham's Willock bid

Fulham have seemingly identified Willock as a potential target, but they have their work cut out to secure his signature.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Newcastle have rejected a £20m bid from the Cottagers for the former Arsenal man.

Willock is said to be keen on the move, but the Magpies are unwilling to part ways without signing a replacement.

Newcastle will be wary of the fact that Willock will only have a year left on his contract at the end of the season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Willock seeking regular game time

The 26-year-old has made 163 competitive appearances since joining Newcastle in 2021, contributing 19 goals and nine assists.

However, Willock has found regular game time hard to come by this season, having started just seven of his 20 appearances this term.

That said, the midfielder started and scored in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, suggesting he still has a role to play for Eddie Howe's side if the Magpies are unable to find a replacement.

From Fulham's perspective, Willock would bolster Silva's central midfield options, which currently include Sander Berge, Alex Iwobi, Tom Cairney, Harrison Reed and Sasa Lukic.

However, Reed is on the periphery of the squad, while Lukic is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.