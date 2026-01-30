Oscar Bobb bids farewell to “special” Man City as Fulham shirt number, transfer fee, contract length is revealed

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Jan 2026 13:00 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 13:08

Oscar Bobb has bid farewell to Manchester City after completing a permanent transfer to fellow Premier League club Fulham.

The 22-year-old’s move marks the end of his six-and-a-half-year stay at the Etihad Stadium, where he excelled in the club’s academy before becoming a first-team player under manager Pep Guardiola.

After joining from Norwegian side Valerenga in the summer of 2019, Bobb was a key figure in City's Under-18s team that celebrated back-to-back league titles in both 2019-20 and 2020-21, before winning successive Premier League 2 titles with the Under-21s and being named Elite Development Squad Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

Bobb then made his senior Man City debut in September 2023 and went on to pick up winners medals in the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in the same season, before lifting the Community Shield in 2024.

The Norway international made a total of 47 first-team appearances for Man City in all competitions, and his finest moment in Sky Blue was arguably his magnificent 90th-minute winning goal at Newcastle to seal a 3-2 Premier League win in January 2024, with his strike winning the Goal of the Month award.

Bobb is rated highly at Man City, but after enduring an injury-hit 2024-25 campaign, he has struggled to make his mark when featuring in the first team this season, while the January arrival of Antoine Semenyo has pushed him further behind in the pecking order.

Ready to light up Craven Cottage. ✨ pic.twitter.com/zi2BPR1AsH — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 30, 2026

Bobb “very grateful” to Man City after completing Fulham transfer

Bobb will now embark on a fresh challenge wit Fulham and he will always look back on his time at Man City with “amazing memories”.

A statement from Bobb on Man City’s official website read: “I leave City with nothing but amazing memories and I want to thank everyone for their help and guidance during my time here.

“I have been so lucky to be part of such a special football club and to have experienced so many fantastic moments are experiences I will always cherish.

“I have also learnt so much - not just as a player but as a person too - and for that I’m so very grateful.

“Thank you to everyone - to Pep, the coaches, all my incredible team mates and the fantastic City fans who have been so supportive to me. I wish nothing but the best for the club.”

Bobb passed his Fulham medical on Thursday and his arrival at Craven Cottage has now been made official, with the winger signing a five-and-a-half-year contract to keep him at the club until 2031.

“Easy decision” - Bobb persuaded by Silva to complete Fulham move

He joins Fulham for an undisclosed fee, believed to be worth £27m, with the agreement containing a 20% sell-on clause, while City also have matching rights should the Cottagers decide to sell Bobb on to another club in the future.

Speaking to FFTV, Fulham’s new No.14 said: “It feels great to be here. I had a great day meeting everyone and I’m very excited.

“I’ve always known Fulham to be a good club, with good players and a great stadium. I spoke to Sander (Berge), my good friend, and I spoke to the manager (Marco Silva), and he explained what the system’s like, and how the lads are, and how the club is. He seemed lovely, so it was an easy decision basically.”

Tony Khan, vice-chairman and director of football operations at Fulham, added: “I’m thrilled to welcome Oscar Bobb to Fulham!

“He is an exciting young player who is eager to come and play for the club, as we aim to continue the team’s positive momentum through the second half of the season and plan for a promising future! Welcome, Oscar! Come on Fulham!”

It currently remains unknown as to whether Bobb has been registered in time to make his Fulham debut away against Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, but he could instead wear White and Black for the first time at home to Everton on February 7.