Man United transfer news: Red Devils must sign two midfielders this summer to address “problem”

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Mar 2026 12:57 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 12:59

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has encouraged the Red Devils to sign two new centre-midfielders this summer to address a clear “problem”.

Under the tutelage of interim head coach Michael Carrick, Man United moved one step closer to securing Champions League football for next season after beating top-four rivals Aston Villa 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Carrick has relied heavily on a midfield pair of Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro, the latter of whom opened the scoring against Villa and has proven to be an invaluable first-team player in recent months.

However, this will be the 34-year-old’s final season at Man United - despite suggestions he could extend is stay at the club - after announcing in January that he will leave upon the expiration of his contract in June.

Manuel Ugarte has also been tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer after struggling for regular game time, although the Uruguayan does remain “very happy” at his current club.

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Man Utd need a “Carrick-type” midfielder and a “destroyer”, says Neville

Midfield is therefore a department that Man United are likely to prioritise strengthening ahead of the new season, with Neville keen to see his former club bring in more than one fresh face to boost squad depth ahead of their expected return to Europe.

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast following United’s win over Villa, Neville said: "The centre of midfield is a problem. Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro are doing a great job right now for Michael Carrick.

"However, every Manchester United fan in this stadium know that is going to be nowhere near enough when they start playing in the Champions League next season.

"It is more than likely they will [qualify] and when they play a bit further in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup and they are playing in the Champions League they are going to need three or four really good midfield players.

"At the moment you've got Mainoo, a midfield player you can buy into, but you can't really look at any of the others and think that is going to work.

"Casemiro is leaving and I think Manuel Ugarte will leave. They need two really good central midfield players. Probably one that's more positional, like a Michael Carrick-type, and one that's more of a destroyer.

"The back needs looking at, but midfield would be the real focus in the summer transfer window."

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Man United eyeing up multiple midfield targets ahead of summer window

Man United were strongly linked with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba in the last two transfer window, and although a deal failed to materialise, the Red Devils are understood to still hold an interest in the 22-year-old.

The Red Devils are also believed to be among a select group of clubs, including Liverpool, who are preparing a summer bid for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, who is likely to be one name that dominates transfer sagas throughout the summer.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is another midfielder high on Man United’s radar, but they face stern competition from rivals Manchester City for the signature of a player valued in the region of £75m.

Anderson’s Forest teammate Ibrahim Sangare, Aston Villa’s Amadou Onana, Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali and Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller are among a host of other names that have been linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford.