Manchester United transfer news: Manuel Ugarte reveals mood at Old Trafford amid playing-time struggles

By Darren Plant | 14 Mar 2026 10:10

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte has revealed that he remains happy with his current situation at Old Trafford.

When arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in a big-money deal in 2024, Ugarte was expected to command a regular starting place.

However, just 29 of his 48 appearances in the Premier League have come from the first XI. A further 16 starts have come in other competitions.

With just 56 minutes of football under his belt since the arrival of interim boss Michael Carrick, the 24-year-old could have become frustrated with life at the Theatre of Dreams.

Nevertheless, speaking in an interview with Ultimo al Arco on Sport 890 AM, Ugarte has insisted that he is content with life at the Red Devils.

© Imago

Ugarte talks up Man United, World Cup motivation

Speaking to an outlet in his homeland, the Uruguay international admitted that being prepared for the World Cup was also on his mind.

He said: "This year is different because of the World Cup, obviously. I’m really excited about it and I really want it.

"I know I’m not playing, but I’m very happy and eager to be in the best shape possible for that moment.”

The midfielder added: "I’m always fit, even when I’m not playing. Obviously playing gives you a certain rhythm, but I’m calm.

"I’m trying to arrive in the best possible condition."

© Imago

Will Ugarte receive more Man United game time?

With Man United not having European or FA Cup football for the remainder of 2025-26, Ugarte could continue to have limited opportunities.

When he was provided with 29 minutes in the 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United, he failed to make a positive impact as Man United lost to opponents with 10 men.

Although Ugarte is effectively third in the pecking order, he is essentially backup to Casemiro at this point.

If there was an issue with Kobbie Mainoo, Carrick may opt for a more attack-minded option than Ugarte to replace him.