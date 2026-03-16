Casemiro future: Man United head coach Michael Carrick addresses suggestions midfield star could stay at Old Trafford this summer

By Matt Law | 16 Mar 2026 08:59 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 09:03

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick appears to have dispelled suggestions that Casemiro could yet stay with the Red Devils beyond the end of the campaign.

Casemiro's contract at Old Trafford is due to expire this summer, and it has already been announced that the Brazil international will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Ex-Man United midfielder Kleberson recently claimed that Casemiro could stay at Old Trafford for another season, having been such a strong performer of late.

However, Carrick appears to have played down suggestions that a U-turn could be on the cards when it comes to the 34-year-old.

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Casemiro's form has led to claims of a Man United U-turn

Casemiro has scored seven goals and registered two assists in 29 appearances for the 20-time English champions during the 2025-26 campaign.

The midfielder was again on the scoresheet on Sunday afternoon, as Man United recorded a 3-1 victory over top-four rivals Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Man United have strengthened their grip on third spot in the Premier League table and now sit six points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea with eight games left.

"I think, in some ways, it’s difficult to say, I think when something is decided, in some ways, the fact that it’s decided makes things a little bit easier and everyone understands the situation really," Carrick told reporters.

"I think the impact he’s had has been terrific, certainly since I’ve been here and working with him, and his influence in the team and big moments in goals.

"And I think it was a nice moment at the end there with the supporters, and having that connection and the respect. That was a nice moment and I think he’ll enjoy that."

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Should Man United offer Casemiro one more year?

There is a 12-month extension clause in Casemiro's current Man United deal, so the club could have decided to keep hold of him until the summer of 2027.

However, the midfielder's wages - in the region of £350,000 a week - are astronomical, and it is not difficult to understand why the club have made the decision to release him.

Man United need to boost their midfield this summer, especially with Manuel Ugarte set to depart, but the club should approach Casemiro with a reduced contract and see whether the Brazilian wants to stay for one more year.

Casemiro is not the future of the Man United midfield, but his personality and big-game influence will be incredibly difficult to replace, and another season, with a reduced role in the team, would make a lot of sense.