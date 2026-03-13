Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils star compared to Roy Keane tipped to complete surprise summer U-turn

By Lewis Blain | 13 Mar 2026 13:57

Manchester United are expected to undergo significant changes this summer as the club continues its rebuild ahead of next season.

Several senior players are approaching uncertain futures, with departures anticipated as the squad evolves under new leadership. The high-profile exit of Casemiro is just one to have already been confirmed earlier this year.

However, fresh comments from a former Red Devils ace have now raised the possibility that he could yet make a dramatic rethink over his future at Old Trafford.

Casemiro now tipped to consider staying at Man Utd this summer

© Imago

Former United midfielder Kleberson believes Casemiro may still consider staying at the club despite plans for him to depart at the end of the season.

The Brazilian veteran is currently set to become a free agent when his contract expires this summer, but Kleberson has suggested a compromise could yet be reached if both sides are willing to revisit the situation.

"I think he is happy at Man United, but the club has never been in a good position. I still think he would like to stay at Man United, or at least he is thinking about it because it has gone so well under Michael Carrick," he told GOAL.

Speaking about his compatriot, Kleberson praised Casemiro’s influence in the dressing room, highlighting the leadership qualities he has brought since arriving from Real Madrid in 2022.

Casemiro has already revealed this season is his last at Old Trafford

© Iconsport / PA Images

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Casemiro would leave Man Utd once his current deal expires. At 34, the midfielder has been linked with a return to Brazil, while a possible move to Major League Soccer (MLS) has also been suggested.

Despite that announcement, his performances this season have reminded supporters of the quality he still possesses. The five-time Champions League winner has rediscovered strong form and remains a key presence in midfield.

Kleberson believes the Brazilian still has plenty to offer at the highest level, suggesting he could easily play another year or two in England before considering a move elsewhere.

Will Casemiro complete a surprise U-turn over his Man Utd future?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

While a departure still appears the most likely outcome, the idea of Casemiro staying for one more season may not be as unrealistic as it once seemed.

His recent form and leadership have been particularly valuable during a difficult period of transition at Old Trafford.

Kleberson even compared the midfielder’s influence to that of club legend Roy Keane, noting how difficult it can be to replace players who bring such authority to the dressing room.

With Casemiro performing well under Carrick, there is a strong argument that the club could benefit from keeping him for one more year.

Whether he would complete a U-turn or not remains to be seen, but the Manchester giants could do little wrong by trying to convince him to sign a short-term extension.

As such, the Brazilian veteran's story at Old Trafford may not be finished just yet.