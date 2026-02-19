Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'narrow midfield shortlist' to five names ahead of summer activity

By Matt Law | 19 Feb 2026 18:55 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 18:57

Manchester United have reportedly narrowed their midfield shortlist to five names, as the Red Devils look to bring in two new players in that area of the field this summer.

Casemiro's departure on a free transfer at the end of the 2025-26 campaign has already been confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is also set to be moved on this summer.

Kobbie Mainoo is in talks over a new long-term contract, while the club remain hopeful of convincing Bruno Fernandes to stay, at least for one more campaign.

Man United are still expected to sign two new midfielders this summer rather than one, though, and according to journalist Ben Jacobs, the shortlist has been narrowed down.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller and Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali are reportedly being considered by the 20-time English champions.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Man United 'narrow midfield shortlist' ahead of summer transfer window

"About two months ago there were eight to 12 names under discussion, but now it feels like Manchester United have narrowed the list to Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, and possibly Angelo Stiller and Sandro Tonali," Jacobs told The United Stand.

"Other options could still emerge, but if United were to land their ideal midfield pairing, it would likely be two from that group. That said, they could miss out and need to turn to alternative targets."

Anderson is also wanted by Manchester City, with the Citizens considered by many to be the favourites for the England international, while Liverpool are thought to want Wharton.

Baleba's form for Brighton this season has been disappointing, but it is understood that Man United remain interested in the Cameroon international.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man United 'remain interested' in Baleba despite struggles

The Red Devils were quoted a fee in excess of £100m for Brighton last year, but it is possible that he could be allowed to leave for around £60m during the summer market.

Tonali's future has also recently been the subject of much speculation, with the Italy international believed to be looking to leave Newcastle.

Stiller is perhaps a surprise name on the shortlist due to the fact that he is unproven in the Premier League, but the Germany international has been a standout performer for Stuttgart over the last couple of seasons.

The 24-year-old is expected to be on the move during this summer's transfer window, and a number of other major clubs are said to be interested in the midfielder, who reportedly has a release clause of around £35m in his current deal.

Stuttgart can allegedly buy out the release clause, but there has been no confirmation of that taking place at this stage of proceedings.