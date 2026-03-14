Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matthew Cooper | 14 Mar 2026 11:43 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 11:43

Nottingham Forest will be looking to pick up an important victory when they welcome Fulham to the City Ground on Sunday.

The hosts currently sit 17th in the Premier League table and are only above the relegation zone on goal difference, while the visitors are sitting comfortably in 10th.

Here, Sports Mole details how to watch the contest.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham kick off?

The match will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham being played?

The match is being played at the City Ground, which is one of the biggest stadiums in the UK with a capacity of around 30,445.

Forest have one of the worst home records in the division, with just three wins from 14 league games, and they have only beaten Fulham at home once in their last seven meetings.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham in the UK

TV channels

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Online streaming

There will also be the option to stream the match live in the UK via Sky Go, Virgin TV Go and EE TV if you have a Sky Sports subscription.

You can also purchase a NOW TV subscription to watch the match, with daily and monthly options available for £14.99 and £34.99 respectively.

Highlights

Highlights will be available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and the official channels of both clubs, while Match of the Day will also broadcast highlights on BBC One from 10:30pm on Sunday.

Sky Sports will post clips of key moments on their social media channels while the game is being played.

What is at stake for Nottingham Forest and Fulham?

Nottingham Forest are facing a real fight for survival with just nine games left to play and they are yet to win a league game under new boss Vitor Pereira.

Pereira became Forest's fourth permanent manager of the season when he replaced Sean Dyche last month and his tenure began with two defeats to Liverpool and Brighton.

However, they twice came from behind to pick up an important point against Manchester City in their last league game and will be looking to go one better against Fulham.

Marco Silva's side, meanwhile, will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing their last two games across all competitions.

Fulham were beaten 1-0 by relegation-threatened West Ham last Wednesday before being knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Southampton four days later.

Fulham do have an outside chance of qualifying for European this season, with just eight points separating them from Chelsea in fifth, but they will need to improve their recent form.