Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matthew Cooper | 21 Mar 2026 15:06 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 15:07

Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest will both be looking to pick up an important victory when they meet on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs currently sit 16th in the Premier League table and are just one point above the relegation zone, while Forest are 17th and are only outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Here, Sports Mole details how to watch the contest.

What time does Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

The match will kick off at 2:15pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

The match is being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is one of the biggest grounds in the UK with a capacity of around 62,303.

Since the stadium opened in 2019, it has staged three matches between these two sides with Tottenham winning the first two but losing the most recent clash.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Online streaming

There will also be the option to stream the match live in the UK via Sky Go, Virgin TV Go and EE TV if you have a Sky Sports subscription.

You can also purchase a NOW TV subscription to watch the match, with daily and monthly options available for £14.99 and £34.99 respectively.

Highlights

Highlights will be available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and the official channels of both clubs, while Match of the Day will also broadcast highlights on BBC One from 10:30pm on Sunday.

Sky Sports will post clips of key moments on their social media channels while the game is being played.

What is at stake for Tottenham and Nottingham Forest?

Tottenham come into Sunday's game off the back of a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League match, but they were still knocked out of Europe on aggregate after suffering a 5-2 defeat in the first leg.

However, their improved performance on Wednesday comes after Spurs picked up a crucial point in their Premier League survival bid away to Liverpool last Sunday and provides fans with some hope as they search for their first league victory since December.

That means Spurs have failed to win any of their first 12 Premier League games in 2026, and the last three teams to do that in a calendar year were all relegated.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, head into the clash after booking their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a penalty shootout victory over Midtjylland.

Vitor Pereira is Forest's fourth permanent manager this season and his main focus is trying to avoid relegation, having successfully done that with Wolves last year.

Forest are yet to pick up a league win under Pereira, but they have earned draws against Manchester City and Fulham in their last two outings and will be buoyed by the fact they have beaten Spurs in their last three meetings.