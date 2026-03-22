Sunday's Premier League predictions and previews including Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest

By Matt Law | 22 Mar 2026 00:00

Today's Premier League predictions include Tottenham Hotspur's trip to Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United's home clash with rivals Sunderland.

© Imago / Moritz Muller

The county of Tyne and Wear stands still at 12pm on Sunday, when Newcastle United and Sunderland contest a colossal Tyne-Wear derby in the Premier League.

The Magpies return home with their tails tucked between their legs after the events of midweek, but the Black Cats have struggled to curse those who have crossed their path in recent times too.

We say: Newcastle 2-1 Sunderland

While Sunderland are suffering from a handful of injury doubts - to key players too - there is an air of uncertainty about Sunday's showdown, but the visitors' recent attacking displays have not been pretty.

Derby day can still bring out the best and worst in both sets of players, but on this occasion, we are backing Newcastle to finally snap their disheartening winless run in the Tyne-Wear affair.

> Click here to read our full preview for Newcastle United vs. Sunderland, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Fresh from a first yet inconsequential victory under Igor Tudor, Tottenham Hotspur's quest for a maiden Premier League win of 2026 continues on Sunday, against relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.

The Lilywhites and the Tricky Trees are separated by just one place and one point in the lower reaches of the Premier League table, and both are at risk of dropping below the dreaded dotted line if things go awry.

We say: Tottenham 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Whether Tudor is indeed just papering over the Tottenham cracks remains to be seen, but - whisper it quietly - Spurs finally look more like a football team again.

Forest's midweek fatigue should not play too big a part given Pereira's rotations, but with the hosts' attacking options all cutting the mustard recently, we have faith in the Lilywhites to finally snap their Premier League hoodoo and take a massive step towards survival.

> Click here to read our full preview for Tottenham vs. Forest, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / NurPhoto

In danger of slipping out of the coveted Champions League positions, Aston Villa welcome relegation-threatened West Ham United to Villa Park in the 31st round of Premier League action on Sunday.

While 14 places separate the clubs in the table, West Ham are undeniably in healthier shape than their West Midlands hosts, who could lose a fourth successive top-flight match for the first time under Unai Emery.

We say: Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham

West Ham’s upswing in form and Bowen’s creative influence could expose Villa’s fragility at key moments.

While Villa may ultimately avoid defeat, the spoils could be shared in the West Midlands, with Emery steering clear of a fourth consecutive league loss for the first time in his career.

> Click here to read our full preview for Aston Villa vs. West Ham, including team news and possible lineups