Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Freddie Cotton | 14 Mar 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 14:00

Nottingham Forest host Fulham at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon in gameweek 30 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

With no wins in each of their previous six league matches and West Ham United looking revitalised in the past few weeks, Vitor Pereira's side are edging ever closer to the drop, currently only outside of the bottom three on goal difference.

Fulham's aspirations for European qualification have recently halted too, losing four of their previous six Premier League matches has left them four points behind Brentford in seventh place, which would likely earn the Bees a spot in next season's UEFA Conference League if they were to stay there.

Ahead of a crucial clash for both sides, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

Nottingham Forest

Out: John Victor (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), Chris Wood (knee), Stefan Ortega (calf), Willy Boly (knee), Dan Ndoye (unknown)

Doubtful: Jair Cunha (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Morato, Milenkovic, Murillo; Aina, Sangare, Anderson, Williams; Dominguez, Gibbs-White; Igor Jesus

Fulham

Out: Kevin (ankle)

Doubtful: Harry Wilson (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Smith Rowe, Bobb; Jimenez