Sunday's Premier League predictions and previews including Liverpool vs. Tottenham

By Ben Knapton | 15 Mar 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 15 Mar 2026 00:00

Today's Premier League predictions include an Anfield blockbuster between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, while Manchester United host Aston Villa in a crucial top-five battle.

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Nottingham Forest welcome Fulham to the City Ground on Sunday afternoon for their latest instalment of Premier League action.

Forest came from behind twice to draw 2-2 away to Manchester City in their previous league outing, while the Cottagers were beaten 1-0 at home by West Ham United.

We say: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Fulham

As the pressure continues to ramp on Tottenham Hotspur, who are only one point above the drop, we can see the teams around them picking up some confidence as we approach a nervy run in for the sides near the bottom.

Forest will no doubt be disappointed by their result in the week, however we are backing them to bounce back against Fulham and claim three crucial points in their bid for survival.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace, including team news and possible lineups

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Crystal Palace play host to Leeds United on Sunday afternoon, looking for the victory that may move the Eagles into the top half of the Premier League table by the end of the weekend.

Meanwhile, Leeds make the trip to Selhurst Park eager to halt a four-match winless streak that has resulted in the Yorkshire giants being pulled back into a relegation scrap.

We say: Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds United

With one eye on the second leg against Larnaca, it remains to be seen whether Palace rest players for this contest. Meanwhile, Leeds have reached a point where a share of the spoils on their travels could prove pivotal come the end of the season.

Taking both of those into consideration, we would not be surprised to see a low-scoring draw play out at Selhurst Park.

> Click here to read our full preview for Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, including team news and possible lineups

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Fighting for their fifth straight Old Trafford victory under the leadership of Michael Carrick, Manchester United host fellow Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils suffered their first defeat since the arrival of the 44-year-old interim boss last time out, whilst the Villans have been busy dealing with continental matters in France this week.

We say: Man United 2-1 Aston Villa

Boasting a perfect record at Old Trafford under the tutelage of Carrick, Manchester United will be confident of extending their winning run this weekend, especially given the amount of preparation time they have enjoyed for this match.

Meanwhile, an injury-hit Aston Villa rush to the Theatre of Dreams after a Thursday night clash in France, with the Villans possibly set to suffer three straight Premier League defeats for the first time since February 2023.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man United vs. Aston Villa, including team news and possible lineups

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The fixture that holds special places in Liverpool hearts after the events of 2024-25, the Reds do battle Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's Premier League showdown at Anfield.

The hosts' 5-1 win in this game last season confirmed their status as Premier League champions, and an identical outcome is not beyond the realm of possibility while Spurs sink to even lower lows.

We say: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham

Tottenham's hierarchy and available players have not helped themselves along the way, but the Lilywhites have faced an injury crisis of untold proportions throughout the season, and their stretched squad will almost certainly fall short again.

Some may simply be wondering how many Liverpool will put past their beleaguered visitors, and we expect the Reds to hit the Lilywhites for three this time around.

> Click here to read our full preview for Liverpool vs. Tottenham, including team news and possible lineups