Preview: Manchester United vs Aston Villa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 13 Mar 2026 09:31

Fighting for their fifth straight Old Trafford victory under the leadership of Michael Carrick, Manchester United host fellow Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils suffered their first defeat since the arrival of the 44-year-old interim boss last time out, whilst the Villans have been busy dealing with continental matters in France this week.

Match preview

After their worst-ever Premier League finish during the 2024-25 campaign and a poor start to the current season with Ruben Amorim at the wheel, former midfielder Carrick has won six of his eight matches as interim boss, steadying the ship at the Theatre of Dreams.

Whilst almost all of their immediate neighbours in the Premier League standings took part in both FA Cup and continental clashes over the past week, the Red Devils were left to dwell over a 2-1 loss at St James' Park to Newcastle United on March 4.

Finding the net during Carrick's maiden loss as head coach, midfield enforcer Casemiro has now scored six Premier League goals in 2025-26, matching the career-best tally that he managed for Real Madrid in La Liga during the 2020-21 term.

Collecting a commendable 19 points since Carrick was appointed as interim head coach, Man Utd have moved into pole position in the race for Champions League qualification, with the 20-time English champions sitting third, three points above sixth-placed Liverpool.

The Theatre of Dreams has stayed true to its name for ex-player Carrick over the past two months, with the 44-year-old boss winning four consecutive Premier League contests at the venue by an aggregate scoreline of 9-3.

© Imago / Sportimage

Despite stuttering on the Premier League scene since the turn of the calendar year, Aston Villa remain one of the favourites and a formidable force in the Europa League, securing a narrow win at Lille during the first leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday night.

Breaching the net of Berke Ozer with an excellent header at Decathlon Arena, Ollie Watkins ended his 12-game European goal drought to seal a second-leg advantage for the Villans, who are targeting their first continental silverware since a Champions League and UEFA Super Cup haul in 1982.

Focusing on domestic matters for the moment, Unai Emery will be desperate to earn his 101st victory as Aston Villa manager on Sunday, when the visitors are hoping to halt a three-game winless run (D1 L2) in the Premier League.

Victorious in only two of their last nine top-flight battles since the start of January, the Villans have fallen out of contention for the title and need to cling onto a Champions League spot during the last nine games of the campaign.

Despite their decline as a footballing beast in recent times, Manchester United have fared better during meetings between the sides at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils winning five of the last six Theatre of Dreams contests against Villa.

Manchester United Premier League form:

W W D W W L

Aston Villa Premier League form:

L D W D L L

Aston Villa form (all competitions):

W L D L L W

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Manchester United have received a major fitness boost ahead of this weekend, with defender Noussair Mazraoui available to feature despite limping out of action at Newcastle last time out.

On a less positive note, the calf problem of Lisandro Martinez is lingering and the Argentine will not play a part at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

A couple of medium-term absentees remain for the hosts, including Mason Mount (knock), Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Patrick Dorgu (hamstring).

After missing the last 10 matches, Aston Villa welcomed John McGinn back to action at Lille on Thursday night and the Scotland international could start in Manchester.

The Villans' midfield problems persist due to the absences of first-choice duo Youri Tielemans (ankle) and Boubacar Kamara (knee).

Forced off at half time during Villa's most recent Premier League match, right-back Matty Cash is a doubt for this weekend.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana, Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

We say: Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa

Boasting a perfect record at Old Trafford under the tutelage of Carrick, Manchester United will be confident of extending their winning run this weekend, especially given the amount of preparation time they have enjoyed for this match.

Meanwhile, an injury-hit Aston Villa rush to the Theatre of Dreams after a Thursday night clash in France, with the Villans possibly set to suffer three straight Premier League defeats for the first time since February 2023.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.