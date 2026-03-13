Man United wonderkid JJ Gabriel has "something special", claims current Red Devils star

By Matt Law | 13 Mar 2026 07:04 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 07:07

Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo has lavished praise on JJ Gabriel, calling the Red Devils youngster "something special".

The 15-year-old, who is regarded as a generational talent, has found the back of the net on 20 occasions in 22 appearances at Under-18s level during the current season.

JJ Gabriel is currently unable to represent Man United's Under-21s or the senior side due to the fact that he was 14 when the campaign begun.

However, the attacker regularly trains with the senior side, and he has again been with the first team ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Mbeumo was asked about JJ Gabriel during an interview with Zack Nani, and the Cameroon international had high praise for the teenage superstar.

© Imago

Mbeumo brands Man United wonderkid JJ Gabriel "something special"

“He’s good, really good. He’s often with us in training and you can feel and see that he’s got something special. Everything is easy for him. He has a lot of composure in front of goal, he has a good shot, and he’s technically strong," said Mbeumo.

JJ Gabriel is expected to be involved in Man United's preparations for the 2026-27 campaign, especially as a number of first-team players will be away at the 2026 World Cup.

The forward will be able to represent the Red Devils next term, but this season, his main focus is on helping the Under-18s to triumph in the FA Youth Cup.

JJ Gabriel cannot sign a professional contract with Man United until his 17th birthday, and the Red Devils continue to work hard to prevent him from leaving.

© Imago / portimage

JJ Gabriel could be involved with Man United's first team next season

It is understood that Barcelona made a strong attempt to sign the teenager last summer, but the English club's director of football Jason Wilcox and head of recruitment Matt Hargreaves played a major role in convincing him to reject the Catalan outfit.

JJ Gabriel will continue to train with the first team this season, while Mbeumo will be bidding to help Man United secure a top-five spot in the Premier League table.

Mbeumo has enjoyed a successful first campaign at Old Trafford, scoring 10 goals and registering three assists in 25 appearances for the Red Devils.

The 26-year-old has nine Premier League goals to his name this term and is again expected to be in the starting side when Villa visit Old Trafford this weekend.