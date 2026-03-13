Barcelona news: Andres Iniesta delivers Lamine Yamal verdict as Spain World Cup chances assessed

By Alexis Pereira | 13 Mar 2026 09:38

Andres Iniesta, a legend of both Barcelona and the Spanish national team, has remained closely connected to football since his retirement in 2024. The former midfielder continues to follow the game with great attention — particularly his beloved club and his country's national side — and has been effusive in his praise of a player who features for both.

In an interview with DAZN, the Spaniard highlighted how Lamine Yamal possesses "incredible talent" and has everything required to leave a lasting mark on the history of football. "He has the potential to become a truly unique player," he said, before going on to express his delight at watching him represent both Barcelona and Spain.

"I hope he continues to improve every year, that he keeps getting better and making the team better. For me, as a Barca fan and as a Spaniard, it is a privilege and a joy that Lamine is a player for Barca and the national team."

Iniesta highlights Spain's status as World Cup favourites

With three months to go until the World Cup begins, Yamal's Spain — world champions in 2010 thanks to Iniesta's famous winning goal — are dreaming of a second title, and there are good reasons to believe it is within reach. Winners of the Nations League in 2023 and European Champions the following year, La Roja are the tournament's leading favourites.

The former midfielder highlighted how the cohesion of a group that also reached the Nations League final last year has made a real difference.

"Of course, Spain is among the favourites because of the image they project, the squad they have, and because they are coming off winning trophies. I see a very strong connection between the players and the staff, and that is a huge plus," Iniesta assessed.

"Hopefully, those details or key moments will go our way, and we can enjoy watching our national team," he concluded.

Can Spain win the World Cup with Yamal?

Predictions do not guarantee titles, but Spain are the standout favourites. The primary reason is the style of football played under Luis de la Fuente, who has been in charge since the beginning of the current cycle in early 2023.

The team possesses that characteristic Spanish possession game, built around technically gifted midfielders, but is also capable of being aggressive and direct thanks to the presence of Yamal and Nico Williams on the flanks.

It is a strong side with a well-established philosophy, in contrast to other title contenders who do not yet inspire complete confidence. Argentina, the reigning champions, belong to that elite group because, since lifting the trophy in 2022, they have maintained consistent results, seen new names emerge — Almada, Nico Paz and others — and remain highly competitive under Scaloni.

La Albiceleste, however, have been poorly served by their friendly schedule and have had limited tests beyond Latin American opposition. France, the third and final team in that upper tier of contenders, occupy that status purely on accumulated talent, while Deschamps' ability to extract the best from those players continues to underwhelm.

Spain are placed in Group H of the World Cup alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, with fixtures on 15, 21 and 26 June respectively. It will be Yamal's first World Cup, with the potential to become a world champion in the days either side of his 19th birthday.