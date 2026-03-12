"Everything is going very well" - Erling Haaland's agent breaks silence on Barcelona transfer rumours

By Lewis Blain | 12 Mar 2026 15:52

Speculation around the future of one of world football’s biggest stars has surfaced once again in recent weeks.

Reports in Spain suggested that a potential move involving a European giant had been discussed during an internal election process, sparking fresh rumours about the striker’s long-term future.

However, the player’s representative has now moved quickly to shut down talk of an imminent transfer.

What has Rafaela Pimenta said about the future of Erling Haaland?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The agent of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland, Rafaela Pimenta, has dismissed speculation linking the striker with a move to Barcelona.

Speaking in response to the rumours, Pimenta made it clear that there has been no contact between the player and the Catalan club. She stressed that Haaland remains happy at Man City following the contract extension he signed only a few months ago.

“We have a lot of respect and admiration for Barcelona, but there hasn’t been any contact whatsoever with Erling Haaland or with Barcelona’s management regarding potential transfer targets,” Pimenta said, via quotes relayed by Fabrizio Romano.

She added that the Norwegian striker is enjoying his football in England, insisting: “Everything is going very well for him and we really have nothing to discuss about a transfer when everything is so good at City.”

Barcelona and Real Madrid have long-term interest in Erling Haaland

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

While the latest rumours have been dismissed, Haaland’s name has frequently been linked with Spain’s biggest clubs over the years.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have tracked the prolific striker for a long time, dating back to his breakout years at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Madrid, in particular, have often been viewed as a potential future destination for the Norwegian, given their track record of signing the world’s biggest attacking stars.

Erling Haaland won't be at Man City forever

© Iconsport / PA Images

For now, Haaland remains firmly committed to Manchester City and continues to thrive under Pep Guardiola. But football history suggests that even the most successful partnerships rarely last forever.

Guardiola’s own dubious long-term future at City will eventually become a factor, while the pull of clubs like Real Madrid remains powerful for many elite players.

The move of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain to Madrid showed that even the biggest stars eventually seek a new challenge, and that the LaLiga giants often get their way.

If Haaland ever decides to move on, then Europe’s biggest clubs will undoubtedly be waiting.