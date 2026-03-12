Man City lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Mar 2026 14:10 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 15:16

Manchester City could be without three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) remains a long-term absence and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) is set to remain out, even though he has returned to training, while Rico Lewis with have an ankle issue assessed ahead of kickoff.

Following City’s disappointing 3-0 first-leg defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, and with one eye on next Tuesday’s return fixture at the Etihad, manager Pep Guardiola will consider freshening up his lineup this weekend.

Matheus Nunes and Rayan Ait-Nouri were surprisingly benched in midweek and both full-backs are likely to earn recalled, while Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi could continue at centre-back, though Abdukodir Khusanov, John Stones and Nathan Ake are all contenders to deputise.

After starting at left-back against Real Madrid, Nico O’Reilly could be moved into centre-midfield to play alongside Rodri, which would allow Bernardo Silva to either be rested or moved into a more advanced role.

Savinho and Jeremy Doku both began on the flanks in midweek, but they are in danger of being replaced as Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden and Omar Marmoush all bid to force their way back into the starting lineup.

Marmoush is also a candidate to lead the line either in place of or alongside Antoine Semenyo and Erling Haaland, the latter of whom has scored more Premier League goals against West Ham than any other opponent (11).

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Cherki; Semenyo, Haaland

