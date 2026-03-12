West Ham lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Mar 2026 14:10 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 15:16

West Ham United could be without up to four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at the London Stadium.

In-form attacker Crysencio Summerville will miss this fixture after sustaining a calf issue in the Hammers’ FA Cup fifth-round win on penalties over Brentford last weekend.

Adama Traore and Oliver Scarles both sustained knocks in the same game and will be assessed ahead of kickoff, while backup goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski remains sidelined with a lower back issue.

January signing Pablo Felipe was fit to start against Brentford after missing the previous five games with a calf injury. Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will now weigh up whether to stick with the striker in his first XI or recall fellow new recruit Valentin Castellanos to lead the line.

The possibility of both players starting in attack, along with captain Jarrod Bowen who scored twice against Brentford, cannot be ruled out, but it may depend on whether Nuno switched to a five-at-the-back formation or continues with a back-four system.

A back four is considered more likely, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to replace Kyle Walker-Peters at right-back and El Hadji Malick Diouf expected to start at left-back at the expense of Scarles, while Konstantinos Mavropanos and Axel Disasi continue the heart of the defence.

Soungoutou Magassa could be recalled to start centre-midfield alongside Tomas Soucek and Mateus Fernandes, while Freddie Potts and Mohamadou Kante provide cover on the substitutes’ bench.

West Ham United possible starting lineup: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Fernandes, Magassa, Soucek; Bowen, Pablo, Castellanos

