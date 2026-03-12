Tottenham transfer news: Spurs to reignite interest in £40m "technician" - but only on one condition

By Lewis Blain | 12 Mar 2026 16:20

Tottenham already appear to be considering their summer recruitment plans as the club prepares for what could be a pivotal transfer window.

Despite their difficult campaign on the pitch, Spurs still want to strengthen their attacking options, particularly with creative depth viewed as an area that could be improved.

One player who has long been admired in north London could therefore re-emerge as a serious target, although any move may hinge on one crucial factor.

Tottenham Hotspur could revive interest in Lee Kang-In this summer

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are expected to return for Paris Saint-Germain winger Lee Kang-In this summer after previously attempting to sign the attacking midfielder in January.

The PSG star has now attracted attention from several Premier League clubs after uncertainty emerged surrounding his contract situation in France. Lee currently has just over two years remaining on his deal, but talks over an extension are reportedly progressing slowly.

While the Ligue 1 giants are keen to tie the 25-year-old down to a new agreement, the South Korea international is understood to be considering his options, a situation that has alerted clubs across England.

Premier League survival could boost Tottenham move for Lee Kang-In

Tottenham’s interest remains strong, but any serious move is likely to depend on their Premier League status.

The club’s current struggles mean financial commitments in the transfer market may be limited if relegation becomes a reality. For that reason, Spurs are expected to revisit the situation only if they successfully secure survival.

Competition could also be fierce, with arch-rivals Arsenal and Chelsea among the sides known to admire Lee. Aston Villa and Newcastle United have also been monitoring developments, per the report.

It's thought that the South Korean international could cost in excess of £40 million.

Lee Kang-In would improve Spurs’ attacking options next season

If Tottenham were able to secure his signature, Lee could add creativity and versatility to their forward line. He is capable of playing right across attacking midfield, out wide and just behind the striker. He offers technical quality and sharp decision-making in tight spaces.

Sky Sports football analyst Dougie Critchley has previously praised the South Korean’s skillset, saying: “I love watching Lee Kang-in. His eye for a pass, the angles, the execution, the ability to speed up a game... He’s a real technician.”

For Spurs, adding a player with that kind of vision could be an important step toward rebuilding their attacking threat next season.