Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'knocked' back after enquiry for PSG attacker

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to be active in the final few days of the January transfer window as Thomas Frank wants to make more additions to the side.

Despite making a strong start in 2025-26, Spurs find themselves 14th in the Premier League table with 28 points from 23 games.

The north London club have already signed Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid for a fee of around £35m, while Brazilian full-back Souza has joined from Santos.

Spurs have been linked with a move to Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson in the past few days, but the Reds are unlikely to sell him.

Tottenham make contact to sign PSG attacker?

According to a report from TEAMTalk, Tottenham have made an enquiry for Kang-in Lee, but Paris Saint-Germain have knocked back the approach.

The European champions have made it clear that the 24-year-old will not be leaving Parc des Princes in the January window, despite his lack of minutes.

The South Korean, who won the Champions League with PSG, has only started in 11 games in Ligue 1, and registered five goal contributions.

Kang-In has not started in the Champions League this season, and with plenty of forwards ahead of him in the pecking order, he might well decide to move to Spurs in the future.

Tottenham's need for a new attacker

Bolstering the forward department is a priority for Spurs, after they sold Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace earlier this month.

The north London club were heavily linked with a move to Antoine Semenyo, but the Ghana winger decided to join Manchester City instead.

Spurs are missing the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Mohammed Kudus through injuries, and they are actively looking for a creative attacker who can play across the front line of the attack.

South Korean hero Son Heung-min played for Tottenham over a decade and achieved legendary status at the club, and Kang-in could fill his void.