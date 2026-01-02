Tottenham transfer news: Spurs confirm Brennan Johnson sale to Crystal Palace

By Saikat Mandal | 02 Jan 2026 16:31

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Brennan Johnson has left the club to join Crystal Palace.

The Wales international joined Spurs from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2023 for a fee of around £47.5m, and quickly became an important player for the club.

The 24-year-old scored 27 goals and 18 assists for the north London club and netted the winner in the Europa League final win over Manchester United last season.

The versatile attacking midfielder was restricted to six starts in the Premier League this season, as he dropped down the pecking order at the club.

Premier League rivals Bournemouth were reportedly interested in signing him, but Palace moved quickly to secure his signature after a £35m deal was agreed.

Tottenham have confirmed on their official website that they have reached an agreement for Johnson's transfer to Palace, and have wished him well for his future.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Johnson has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Eagles and will wear the number 11 shirt.

The winger reportedly completed his medical yesterday after Thomas Frank informed him that he is not in his plans for the future.

Johnson has admitted that he has always admired Palace and is "super excited" to have joined them.

"Crystal Palace are such a great club, one that I've always admired. It's a great time for me to be here and join the journey that this club is on – I'm super excited," he said.

Will Tottenham sign a new attacker in January?

Spurs have money to spend in the winter transfer market, and they could be looking to bring in a top-quality forward after a shaky first half of the campaign.

They were heavily linked with a move for Antoine Semenyo, but he is most likely to join Manchester City instead.

Tottenham have been reportedly linked with a move for Man City attacker Omar Marmoush in recent weeks, and with the Johnson money now burning a hole in the pocket, they can afford to make a push to sign him.