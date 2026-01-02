Sunderland lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash after Brian Brobbey injury scare

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jan 2026 17:33

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris may consider demoting Brian Brobbey from the first XI when the Black Cats do battle with Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's Premier League affair.

The striker made a nuisance of himself in Thursday's 0-0 draw with Manchester City at the Stadium of Light, notably shrugging off Ruben Dias and forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma into a strong save, but he was prematurely withdrawn in the 58th minute for Wilson Isidor.

Le Bris revealed that Brobbey was taken off as a result of muscular tightness, and while the issue is not expected to be serious, it could lead to Isidor winning his place back in attack this weekend.

There has otherwise been no change to the visitors' situation, as Daniel Ballard (ankle) is considered very unlikely to come back for this one, while Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi, Reinildo Mandava, Arthur Masuaku, Bertrand Traore and Habib Diarra are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

As a result, Enzo Le Fee, Simon Adingra and Eliezer Mayenda should continue as Isidor's supporting cast, with Granit Xhaka and Lutsharel Geertruida operating just behind.

Xhaka can be sure to expect a hostile welcome in North London thanks to his Arsenal connections, but it may be a different story for Dennis Cirkin, once on the books at Spurs' academy.

The left-back has been with Sunderland ever since departing Tottenham in 2021 and should feature from the off against his old employers, who have been linked with a return transfer.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Cirkin; Geertruida, Xhaka; Mayenda, Le Fee, Adingra; Isidor

