Sunderland 0-0 Manchester City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Premier League title race swings in Arsenal's favour

Manchester City were held to a goalless stalemate by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, with Arsenal benefitting at the top of the Premier League.

It looked as if Bernardo Silva had given City the lead in the early stages after he finished a set-piece routine at the far post, but his strike was ruled out for a narrow offside offence.

That was as good as it got for the visitors in the first half, with their hosts dominating much of the opening 45 minutes, and they would have taken the lead before the 20th-minute mark had Brian Brobbey finished to the side of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

City applied significant pressure in the second half, and they should have scored when Josko Gvardiol had a clear chance to head his team in front shortly after the hour mark, but Robin Roefs made an excellent save.

Despite more chances to win the game, the Citizens could not find the breakthrough, and the result left them in second place with 41 points, four points from first-placed Arsenal at the halfway stage of the season.

The Black Cats end the night in seventh with 29 points, just four from fourth-placed Liverpool, and they are only one behind both sixth-placed Manchester United and fifth-placed Chelsea.

City had to survive a wave of pressure in the first half, and they will be grateful for Sunderland's poor finishing and Gianluigi Donnarumma's excellent goalkeeping.

Pep Guardiola would have understood the importance of collecting three points after Arsenal's triumph against Aston Villa on Tuesday, but failure to start 2026 with a win would have undoubtedly drained confidence in the squad.

Perhaps the arrival of Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window will give the club the boost they need to catch Arsenal, and with half the season left, the gap to the Gunners can still be overturned.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris should be delighted by his side's performance on Thursday, and they could have taken three points had their finishing been better in the first half.

The Black Cats were missing numerous stars due to the Africa Cup of Nations, so the remaining members of the squad deserve immense credit for the resilience they demonstrated.

SUNDERLAND VS. MANCHESTER CITY HIGHLIGHTS

6th min: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) offside goal

Man City look to have got off to a flyer at the Stadium of Light but Bernardo Silva's opener is ruled out for offside! ❌ pic.twitter.com/EyWOG33GEn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 1, 2026

Erling Haaland meets Rayan Cherki's delivery at the front post from a corner, and the striker flicks the ball to the back post for Bernardo Silva to finish, but the scorer was flagged for an offside offence.

Close, but the right call!

19th min: Brian Brobbey (Sunderland) chance

Brian Brobbey shrugs off Ruben Dias with ease but can't beat Gianluigi Donnarumma! ? pic.twitter.com/kBVlAYLc3b — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 1, 2026

Brian Brobbey shrugs off Ruben Dias and is clear on goal in the right side of the penalty area, but his shot is sent straight at the chest of Gianluigi Donnarumma, and his second effort is blocked.

Sunderland should be ahead!

65th min: Robin Roefs (Sunderland) save

Another stunning save from Robin Roefs! ? pic.twitter.com/hOoopnCrEo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 1, 2026

Josko Gvardiol races into the box to meet a cross, and he directs his header straight down the middle of goal, and shot-stopper Robin Roefs instinctively parries the effort over the bar.

What a save, but Gvardiol should score!

MAN OF THE MATCH - OMAR ALDERETE

Sunderland centre-back Omar Alderete was at the heart of Sunderland's valiant defensive performances, helping his side withstand significant pressure.

The defender made the most clearances (11), made the second most interceptions (three) and made the joint most defensive contributions of any player on the pitch (17).

SUNDERLAND VS. MANCHESTER CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Sunderland 32%-68% Manchester City

Shots: Sunderland 10-14 Manchester City

Shots on target: Sunderland 4-4 Manchester City

Corners: Sunderland 3-5 Manchester City

Fouls: Sunderland 9-6 Manchester City

BEST STATS

No player made more tackles in the first half than Erling Haaland (3).



It's already his joint-most in a Premier League game. ?#SUNMCI pic.twitter.com/4bJDNSwD99 — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 1, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Sunderland face an away trip against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the Premier League, with another away test coming three days later against Brentford.

Manchester City will head back to the Etihad for their next two clashes, the first of which is against Chelsea on Sunday, before they then face Brighton & Hove Albion on January 7.