Liverpool transfer news: Reds battling Man Utd as rivals embark on 'scouting mission' for Under-20 World Cup star

By Ben Sully | 03 Jan 2026 10:22 , Last updated: 03 Jan 2026 10:27

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly among a host of Premier League clubs who have sent scouts to watch Watford winger Othmane Maamma.

Watford spent just under £1m to recruit the 20-year-old from French side Montpellier in the summer transfer window.

Maamma signed a four-year deal upon his arrival to signal his intent to stay with Watford for the long term.

However, the Moroccan is already garnering transfer interest from two of England's biggest clubs after impressing with his performances at the Under-20 World Cup in September and October.

Golden moment for Othmane Maamma ?



Joining legends like Messi, Maradona, Agüero and Pogba as a U20 World Cup Golden Ball winner ? https://t.co/xoId6BgkIv pic.twitter.com/oQaaA8mvd6 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 20, 2025

Man United, Liverpool scout Watford attacker

Maamma scored one goal and provided four assists to lead Morocco to their first-ever Under-20 World Cup title.

The Watford man was recognised as the Player of the Tournament with the Golden Ball award, forcing the likes of Liverpool and Man United to take notice.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Man United are among six Premier League clubs who have been keeping a close eye on Maamma's performances for Watford.

The Premier League rivals both sent scouts to watch Maamma play 70 minutes in Watford's resounding 3-0 win over Birmingham City on New Year's Day.

Newcastle United also scouted Maamma in Thursday's contest, while Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Sunderland have all been keeping tabs on the player's performances.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

How has Maamma fared for Watford this season?

The winger finally made his Watford debut in November after returning from Chile as an Under-20 World Cup winner.

Maamma has since gone on to start 10 of his 12 Championship appearances, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

The youngster, who is comfortable on both feet, has been used on both flanks during his short time with the Hornets.

From Watford's perspective, they will be reluctant to lose key players halfway through the season, especially as they are firmly in the promotion picture.

As a result, it seems likely that Maamma's Premier League suitors will continue to keep tabs on his performances in the second half of the campaign before they weigh up whether to formalise their interest in the summer.