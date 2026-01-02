Tottenham lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Thomas Frank makes one change

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jan 2026 17:25 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 17:34

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank is unsure whether Lucas Bergvall will be available for Sunday's Premier League clash with Sunderland in North London.

The Swedish midfielder was absent from Thursday's goalless stalemate with Brentford as a result of a knock, and he remains doubtful for the visit of the Black Cats.

Frank expressed "hope" that Bergvall would be able to contribute in some capacity, but given the tight turnaround, he may only be given the green light to make the bench.

With Xavi Simons (suspended), Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison (both knee) still sidelined too, Frank may have no choice but to persist with the trident of Archie Gray, Rodrigo Bentancur and Joao Palhinha for gameweek 20.

However, the Dane has scope to make one alteration up front, where Randal Kolo Muani should be restored over Wilson Odobert after the latter's underwhelming display at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Paris Saint-Germain loanee and Mohammed Kudus will be providing support to central striker Richarlison, who may be worth a punt on in fantasy football this week if these statistics are anything to go by.

The Brazilian has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 16 Premier League home starts for Spurs, and he averages a goal or assist every 55 minutes for Tottenham against newly-promoted sides in the top flight.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Richarlison, Kolo Muani

