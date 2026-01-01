Brentford 0-0 Tottenham: Analysis, man of the match, stats as Thomas Frank earns a point on Bees return

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 21:54

Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur side secured a point against an in-form Brentford in Thursday night's Premier League contest at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Both defences came out on top in the eventful contest in West London, with neither team doing enough in the attacking areas to deserve all three points.

Brentford sit ninth in the Premier League table, three points behind fifth-placed Chelsea, while Tottenham are 12th, still one point behind the Bees.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / News Images

Well, that was not one for the archives.

There have been some terrific Premier League matches of late, but this unfortunately was not one of them, with both Brentford and Spurs lacking quality in the final third of the field.

That said, both defences were impressive, with Nathan Collins a standout in the middle of the Brentford defence - not for the first time this season - while Micky van de Ven was excellent for Spurs down the other end of the field.

Brentford were bidding to make it three league wins in a row, but the Bees have at least managed to stretch their unbeaten run in England's top flight to four games.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have now won just one of their last four in the league, but they are still very much within touching distance of the top five due to the inconsistent nature of the majority of the teams in England's top flight during the 2025-26 campaign.

MAN OF THE MATCH - NATHAN COLLINS

© Imago / News Images

Collins is believed to be on the radar of a number of major clubs, including Manchester United, with the centre-back in brilliant form during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Republic of Ireland international was at his best on Thursday evening, winning four aerial duels and making two tackles, while he completed 57 of his 70 passes.

BRENTFORD VS. TOTTENHAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Brentford 56%-44% Tottenham

Shots: Brentford 2-3 Tottenham

Shots on target: Brentford 7-9 Tottenham

Corners: Brentford 3-1 Tottenham

Fouls: Brentford 8-10 Tottenham

WHAT NEXT?

Spurs are back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their next match, with Sunderland the visitors to North London on Sunday afternoon.

As for Brentford, the Bees will be bidding to return to winning ways when they head to Merseyside on Sunday afternoon to face Everton.