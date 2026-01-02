Transfer news and rumours today: West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur 'exits' as Celtic strengthen in January

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Jan 2026 21:31

West Ham United have confirmed the exit of striker Niclas Fullkrug to AC Milan on an initial loan deal.

The Hammers will continue their battle against Premier League relegation on Saturday, when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

If boss Nuno Espirito Santo is to guide his team to safety, he will need his players to start scoring more often given they have only netted 21 goals in the league, the fourth fewest in the division.

It is no surprise that the Londoners have sanctioned the exit of striker Fullkrug in January considering he only scored three times in 29 games for the Hammers.

While Milan only signed the forward on loan, they have the option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

© Imago / IPS

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Exit of defender to Bundesliga

Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach have signed centre-back Kota Takai on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs managed to keep a clean sheet on Thursday, drawing 0-0 with Brentford, and Thomas Frank will be pleased that his side have managed to keep four clean sheets in their last six games in all competitions.

Centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have cemented themselves in the backline, and their presence would have made it difficult for summer signing Takai to earn many starts.

The 21-year-old joined Tottenham on a five-year contract from Kawasaki Frontale in the summer for £5m, but he has not yet made an appearance for the Londoners due to injuries.

While he was named in the squad for his club's 1-0 win against Crystal Palace last Sunday, he will have to wait until 2026-27 to make a first Spurs appearance, though he may at least get regular minutes with Gladbach.

© Imago

Celtic transfer news: Julian Araujo joins on loan

Celtic have signed Bournemouth right-back Julian Araujo on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Manager Wilfred Nancy has encountered difficulties during his time in the dugout, though many of the problems at the club were inherited from previous boss Brendan Rodgers.

It is not surprising that the head coach would look to make additions in January in order to help his team catch first-placed Hearts.

Bournemouth right-back Araujo has arrived at Celtic Park on loan, and he is almost certain to feature on the right side of Nancy's 3-4-3 formation.

The 24-year-old could make his debut against Rangers in the Old Firm on Saturday as he has been included in Celtic's squad.