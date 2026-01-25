Transfer news and rumours today: Lucas Paqueta 'bid', Sunderland 'exit', Newcastle United 'battle' for defender

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Jan 2026 21:32

West Ham United have received an offer of £35m.5m for Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo, the latest report has claimed.

The Hammers earned a Premier League win on Saturday, beating Sunderland 3-1 at home to extend their winning streak in all competitions to three games.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo fielded January signings Valentin Castellanos and Pablo Felipe on the weekend, though they could soon lose key attacker Paqueta.

The Brazilian is reportedly keen on a move back to Brazil, and BBC Sport claim that a bid from Flamengo has been tabled.

West Ham are said to be open to agreeing a deal as long as they can have the 28-year-old back on loan for the rest of the season.

© Imago

Sunderland transfer news: Anthony Patterson exit

Millwall are in advanced talks with Sunderland over a loan move for goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, the latest reported has revealed.

The Black Cats have endured a difficult winter period, with the team suffering a 3-1 loss against West Ham United on Saturday.

Perhaps it should come as no surprise given the club experienced significant turnover in the summer, but they have continued to be busy in the winter window.

The club have allowed eight players to leave the club this January, with four of those exits being permanent deals.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that shot-stopper Patterson will soon complete a loan switch from the Stadium of Light to Championship outfit Millwall.

© Imago

Newcastle United and Everton are reported to have learned that Genoa defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy will cost between £17 to 20million.

The Toon were beaten 2-0 at home by Aston Villa on Sunday, and the defeat has piled further pressure on Eddie Howe.

While there are concerns about the team's offensive output, the Magpies' defence has failed to impress this season.

Right-backs Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento have been troubled by injury issues over the past years, and perhaps their unreliability has led to links to Norton-Cuffy.

Football Insider report that the former Arsenal man will could cost in the region of £20m, though it remains to be seen if they can beat Everton to his signature.