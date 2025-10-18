Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between West Ham United and Brentford.

In what promises to be a key relegation battle, West Ham United will welcome Brentford to the London Stadium on Monday.

The hosts have just four points after seven Premier League games and find themselves in 19th place, though their opponents are just three points and three places in front.

West Ham head into the clash having lost 2-0 against Arsenal in their last match before the international break, while Brentford lost 1-0 against Manchester City on October 5.

Ahead of Monday's fixture, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 57

West Ham wins: 24

Draws: 12

Brentford wins: 21

Meeting regularly during the early to mid-20th century and again following Brentford's rise to Premier League level, the Bees and West Ham United have now crossed paths on 57 occasions in all competitions.

The Irons hold the bragging rights in terms of victories, albeit only just, as they have earned 24 wins over Brentford compared to 21 for the Bees, while another 12 contests have ended all square.

Neither meeting between the two sides in the 2024-25 Premier League season delivered a classic, as only a Kevin Schade goal separated them in a 1-0 triumph for Brentford at the London Stadium in February 2025.

In one of the rare occasions in that same season when a Brentford home game did not deliver a glut of goals, Keith Andrews' men were held to a 1-1 draw by the Julen Lopetegui-led Irons, as Tomas Soucek cancelled out yet another one-minute goal from Bryan Mbeumo.

That two-goal stalemate marked the first draw between the two London rivals since 1992, as Brentford had previously dominated their London foes in Premier League circumstances, winning each of their first five meetings in the competition.

That hot streak was snapped in February 2024, where Jarrod Bowen bagged a hat-trick in a pulsating 4-2 home win for David Moyes's West Ham, who also overcame Brentford 1-0 in the third round of the 2022-23 FA Cup amid their frequent Premier League defeats.

An early streak of dominance has helped West Ham gain the overall edge over Brentford in the head-to-head column, as the Hammers prevailed in each of their first six battles from 1898 to 1903, when the two clubs competed in the top two tiers of the Southern League.

With a total of five goals to his name in this fixture, Bowen is currently the highest scorer in matches between Brentford and West Ham for which there is reliable data, while former Bees forward Mbeumo is not too far behind with four of his own.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 15, 2025: West Ham 0-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2024: Brentford 1-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2024: West Ham 4-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Nov 04, 2023: Brentford 3-2 West Ham (Premier League)

May 14, 2023: Brentford 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Jan 07, 2023: Brentford 0-1 West Ham (FA Cup Third Round)

Dec 30, 2022: West Ham 0-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Apr 10, 2022: Brentford 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Oct 03, 2021: West Ham 1-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Apr 17, 1993: West Ham 4-0 Brentford (First Division)

Dec 20, 1992: Brentford 0-0 West Ham (First Division)

Feb 27, 1954: Brentford 3-1 West Ham (Second Division)

Oct 10, 1953: West Ham 0-1 Brentford (Second Division)

Mar 21, 1953: Brentford 1-4 West Ham (Second Division)

Nov 01, 1952: West Ham 3-1 Brentford (Second Division)

Apr 21, 1952: Brentford 1-1 West Ham (Second Division)

Nov 10, 1951: West Ham 1-0 Brentford (Second Division)

Dec 30, 1950: Brentford 1-1 West Ham (Second Division)

Sep 02, 1950: West Ham 1-2 Brentford (Second Division)

Apr 01, 1950: West Ham 2-2 Brentford (Second Division)

Last eight Premier League meetings

Feb 15, 2025: West Ham 0-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2024: Brentford 1-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2024: West Ham 4-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Nov 04, 2023: Brentford 3-2 West Ham (Premier League)

May 14, 2023: Brentford 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2022: West Ham 0-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Apr 10, 2022: Brentford 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Oct 03, 2021: West Ham 1-2 Brentford (Premier League)

