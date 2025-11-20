Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Ivan Toney is reportedly willing to take a significant pay cut in order to secure a January move back to the Premier League.

Tottenham transfer target Ivan Toney is reportedly prepared to take a pay cut in order to return to the Premier League in January.

The 29-year-old is currently plying his trade with Al-Ahli in the Middle East, scoring five goals from seven Saudi Pro League appearances so far this season.

Recent reports suggested that Toney would be unable to secure a switch back to England in the New Year, citing issues surrounding his wages.

After playing an important part for England at Euro 2024, the striker is desperate to get back in contention for a spot at next summer's World Cup.

Toney has performed well by his standards in Saudi Arabia, netting 41 goals across 59 matches since switching West London for Al-Ahli in August 2024.

Tottenham-linked Toney 'ready to take pay cut'

According to TEAMtalk, England international Toney is preparing to do anything he can to secure a spot in Thomas Tuchel's squad next June.

The report claims that the 29-year-old is pushing hard for a return to the Premier League during the January window, with Spurs the current front runners in the race for his services.

It is understood that Toney is willing to slash his weekly wages in half to £200,000 in order to ply his trade in England for the second half of the term.

As well as Tottenham, it is believed that West Ham United and Chelsea are considering possible moves for the former Brentford marksman.

Everton are also supposedly keen on signing Toney in January, with the Toffees seeking assurances over the player's long-term commitment to the Merseyside club.

Toney's England game

First things first, it is undeniable that Bayern Munich sensation Harry Kane will lead the line for England at next summer's World Cup barring a heartbreaking injury.

Consequently, there is currently a race to play second fiddle to the Three Lions legend in North America - one which Toney is losing out in the more time he spends in Saudi Arabia.

Given Toney secures a move back to the Premier League in the New Year and hits the ground running, he could pip the likes of Ollie Watkins to a spot on the plane.