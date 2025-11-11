Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney is reportedly attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window, including Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

There are known to be admirers of the 29-year-old in the English top flight, including Tottenham Hotspur, who are supposedly leading the race for his signature.

Toney made the high-profile switch from Premier League battlers Brentford to the Saudi Pro League during the final stages of the 2024 summer window.

Since then, the towering marksman has enjoyed real success in the Middle East, scoring 41 goals across 59 matches in all competitions.

Toney was a key part of England's road to the Euro 2024 final last year, netting a crucial penalty during the shootout win over Switzerland.

Toney wanted by number of PL teams?

According to Sky Sports News, Toney could be securing a move back to the top flight of English football in the upcoming winter window.

The report claims that a number of Premier League clubs have enquired about the availability of the 29-year-old ahead of the New Year trading point.

Amongst a host of sides keen on Toney at this current moment, it is understood that Everton are eyeing up an ambitious move for the player.

However, there are a number of major obstacles for potential suitors to navigate should they want to secure the talents of the marksman.

Toney is currently on a significant wage at Al-Ahli, where his contract expires during the summer of 2028, meaning that the Saudi club hold most of the bargaining chips.

Toney's England situation

In the squad selected for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania, England only have one central striker in their ranks: Harry Kane.

Behind the world-class Bayern Munich man, there is a major gap in quality in that position - one that needs to be filled in North America next year.

A January switch back to the Premier League would allow Toney to hit a rich vein of form in a top European league, proving himself worthy of a seat on Thomas Tuchel's plane.