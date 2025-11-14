Tottenham Hotspur reportedly suffer a fresh setback in their pursuit of former Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been dealt a fresh setback in their quest to sign Al-Ahli forward Ivan Toney.

The striker established himself as a Premier League striker under Thomas Frank's watch, scoring 36 goals in 83 top-flight appearances during his time with the Bees.

However, Toney opted to make the move away from the Premier League in the summer of 2024, when he completed a lucrative switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

Toney has continued to showcase his prolific nature in front of goal for the Saudi Arabian club, having racked up 41 goals in 59 matches across all competitions.

Al-Ahli chief rules out Toney departure

However, his goalscoring exploits have not been enough to make any of Thomas Tuchel's last three England squads.

As a result, there has been a suggestion that Toney could look to secure a Premier League return in January to boost his World Cup ambitions.

Tottenham are among those who have been linked with a move, although it was recently reported that the player's salary demands could hamper their chances of securing his signature.

Al-Ahli director Rui Pedro Braz has now dealt Spurs a fresh setback, insisting that Toney will not leave the Saudi Pro League side in the winter window.

“Ivan Toney is a top player, a top striker," Braz said as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano. "The rumours around his possible exit in January are not based on reality."

“It’s just not true. We’re counting on him, it makes zero sense to address this subject in November."

Can Toney earn England spot with Al-Ahli?

Toney has only made one brief England appearance in June's friendly against Senegal since he featured in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad.

The 29-year-old may feel that a return of 11 goals in 15 competitive matches this season should earn him the chance to be Harry Kane's deputy in the England set-up.

However, Tuchel seemingly has his doubts about the level of the Saudi Pro League and views Toney's performances with that in mind.

As a result, it seems unlikely that Tuchel will turn to Toney if he stays with Al-Ahli beyond the end of the winter transfer window.