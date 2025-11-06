Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race for Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney, who is also wanted by West Ham United and Everton.

The 29-year-old is set to be courted by a number of Premier League clubs in the New Year, with Manchester United credited with an interest in the player last month.

Toney secured a lucrative switch to the Middle East during the summer of 2024, scoring an impressive 30 goals across 44 appearances last term.

The penalty expert has commenced the 2025-26 campaign in similar fashion, netting 11 goals in 15 competitive matches for Al-Ahli.

Toney was a key part of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad for England, hitting the target from 12 yards during the shootout success over Switzerland.

Tottenham leading race for Frank favourite Toney

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham have moved a step closer to arranging the exciting signing of former Brentford star Toney in the New Year.

The report states that the Europa League holders are the current frontrunners in the hunt for the striker, leading the race for his services.

It is understood that Spurs head coach Thomas Frank has already made direct contact with Toney to discuss a potential winter transfer.

It is believed that Toney is keen on securing a loan move back to the Premier League in the New Year, in order to give himself the best chance of making Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad.

As well as European champions Spurs, West Ham United and Everton are also supposedly circling around the former Brentford hitman.

Short-term Spurs solution

Due to the injuries to Richarlison and Dominic Solanke at the beginning of this season, Tottenham have been noticeably short in central-striking areas.

As a result, the arrival of Toney from Al-Ahli would represent an excellent short-term solution to Spurs' problem, given he can hit the ground running.

The 29-year-old bagged 72 goals across 141 appearances under the tutelage of Frank at Brentford, so the pair know exactly what to expect from each other.