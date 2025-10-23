Manchester United would reportedly consider signing Al-Ahli Ivan Toney during the January transfer window.

Manchester United would reportedly consider signing Ivan Toney during the January transfer window if it became clear that Al-Ahli were looking to move the experienced striker on.

The Red Devils spent big on Benjamin Sesko over the summer, and the Slovenia international has scored in two of his last three appearances for the club.

However, Rasmus Hojlund will join Napoli on a permanent basis in 2026, while there is currently speculation surrounding Joshua Zirkzee's future, with West Ham United said to be seriously considering a loan move for the Netherlands international during the January transfer window.

Should Zirkzee leave, Man United would be short of back up for Sesko, and according to journalist Ben Jacobs, a move for a more experienced striker in January is a possibility.

Toney has been mentioned as a potential option, and Jacobs has revealed that the 29-year-old could be a target for Man United, who were linked with the Englishman during his time at Brentford.

Man United 'exploring' striker signing in January

"Ivan Toney's a very interesting one. At this stage, Al-Ahli have just got a new sporting director, and they are adamant that they want to keep Ivan Toney, and the only thing that's going to change that is if they bring in a really important big-money striker, and they've got to get the funds to do that, so there could be a domino effect where Toney is sold for good money and Al-Ahli reinvest that on a good striker," Jacobs told the United Stand.

"We can't discount something happening in January, and if it was to be a loan, I'd expect several Premier League clubs to be there."

When asked about Man United's decision to leave the number nine shirt free, Jacobs added: "They left it free for a reason!"

Jacobs also said that there is a strong chance that Zirkzee will leave in January, as the Dutchman looks to secure regular football in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign in the hope of being at the 2026 World Cup.

"There is a realistic chance that Joshua Zirkzee leaves Manchester United in January, and the player's perspective, a bit like Kobbie Mainoo, is he wants to go out on loan to boost his chance of playing for the Netherlands in the World Cup, and now we have to understand whether Manchester United will allow that or whether they'll say exactly what they said to Kobbie Mainoo, which is that you've got to stay," he said.

"West Ham's interest is genuine, and I can guarantee that West Ham United will add a striker in January, it's their top priority... So a loan for Zirkzee would be something they would be very interested in. Talks haven’t yet started, but keep an eye on that one in the build-up to the January window opening."

Should Man United move for Toney?

Toney scored 72 goals and registered 23 assists in 141 appearances for Brentford, including 36 goals and 11 assists in 83 Premier League outings, before making the move to Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024.

The striker has managed 39 goals and eight assists in 56 appearances for his current side, including nine goals and two assists in 12 outings this term, so he is very much a player in form.

Man United will need another option in the final third of the field if Zirkzee leaves in January, and Toney could be the perfect signing, potentially on loan, with a view to a permanent move next summer.

Toney is proven in the Premier League and would give Man United a completely different threat in the final third of the field, but his wages could prove to be problematic, with the Englishman on a substantial deal in Saudi Arabia.