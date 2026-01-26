Nottingham Forest transfer news: Is Sean Dyche 'plotting' surprise Jean-Philippe Mateta bid?

By Darren Plant | 26 Jan 2026 15:14 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 15:14

Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta is allegedly attracting interest from Nottingham Forest.

Having witnessed Marc Guehi leave for Manchester City earlier this month, Palace are battling to retain the services of other key players.

Adam Wharton is a player who could be sold during the summer transfer window, but Mateta is someone who is attracting admirers ahead of the end of the winter market.

Juventus and Aston Villa are two clubs who have been linked with the France international, yet appear likely to stay out of any race for his signature over the coming days due to his valuation.

Nevertheless, as per talkSPORT, Nottingham Forest are toying with the idea of signing Mateta.

Do Forest need to fight for Mateta signature?

The report alleges that Forest are plotting what is described as a surprise bid for the 28-year-old.

That is despite Napoli forward Lorenzo Lucca having arrived at the City Ground on loan to challenge Igor Jesus for a starting spot.

Meanwhile, Taiwo Awoniyi gave a reminder of his qualities with Forest's second goal in the 2-0 win at Brentford on Sunday.

Therefore, Forest have three frontline attackers competing for a starting role in Premier League and Europa League fixtures.

Palace are said to be demanding in the region of £35m to sell Mateta, who has 18 months remaining on his contract.

Would Palace sell Mateta during winter transfer window?

As someone with 56 goals and 13 assists from 186 appearances, Mateta is established as a Crystal Palace legend.

However, having drawn a blank against Chelsea on Sunday, Mateta now has just one goal in 12 games.

If Palace can find an alternative on the market, it could make financial sense to cash in on a player who is known to want to take on a fresh challenge.

With Eddie Nketiah and Christantus Uche the only backup to Mateta, a sale will not materialise without Palace signing a replacement.