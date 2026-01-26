Liverpool transfer news: Reds nearing Adam Wharton agreement?

By Carter White | 26 Jan 2026 14:40 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 14:40

Liverpool have reportedly moved closer to the signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

After a sobering defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League on the weekend, the Reds are back in action on Wednesday night.

Arne Slot's side will be looking to book their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League with an Anfield success over Qarabag.

The team from Azerbaijan might be underdogs for the contest but come into the clash in good recent form.

Qarabag beat Bundesliga challengers Eintracht Frankfurt last week, with the German side now unable to qualify for the knockout stages.

© Imago

Liverpool closing in on Wharton deal?

According to transfer specialist Nicolo Schira, Liverpool are moving towards a high-profile signing in 2026.

The report claims that the Premier League holders are keen on bringing Crystal Palace star Wharton to Anfield.

It is understood that Slot's side are closing in on an agreement for the services of the 21-year-old Englishman.

It is believed that Wharton has 'given his availability' to the Reds, who are nowhere near in the picture to retain their top-flight crown.

The youngster has supposedly agreed to a five-year contract at Anfield, running until the summer of 2031.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Crystal Palace crisis continues

It is undeniable that Crystal Palace reached the top of their mountain by winning the FA Cup last season.

Without the pedigree and financial muscle to back their success up, the Eagles are quickly returning to their norm.

Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze have left the Selhurst Park club, with head coach Oliver Glasner departing at the end of the current season.