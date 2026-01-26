Preview: Club Brugge vs Marseille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 26 Jan 2026 17:26 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 17:53

Both still able to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League, Club Brugge and Marseille clash at Jan Breydelstadion on Wednesday night in the league phase.

Blauw-Zwart picked up a handsome away success last time out in this competition, whilst Les Olympiens suffered a heavy home defeat.

Match preview

Following back-to-back defeats in the middle of January, Club Brugge have managed to get back on track with consecutive wins over the past week, with the most recent of those coming against Zulte Waregem in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday.

Blauw-Zwart were last in continental battle last Tuesday night, when the visitors enjoyed a 4-1 battering of Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan, with captain Hans Vanaken bagging a goal and an assist for his side.

That win on the easternmost corners of Europe halted a three-game winless run for Club Brugge and launched them into 27th spot in the league-phase rankings, just the single point behind Olympiacos in 24th.

A positive sign ahead of Wednesday's all-important clash, Blauw-Zwart have lost just once at home in the Champions League this term, with that defeat coming against league-leading Arsenal on December 10.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Following a tricky start to January when they suffered Ligue 1 defeat and exited Coupe de France, Marseille have now won three of their last four matches to strengthen their hopes of silverware this term.

That being said, Les Olympiens are on a mission to avoid consecutive Champions League losses after the visit of Liverpool last week, when an inventive Dominik Szoboszlai free kick started the scoring in a 3-0 win for the Reds.

However, Roberto De Zerbi's troops have since returned to triumphant ways in sensational style, beating Ligue 1 pacesetters Lens 3-1 over the weekend, with Amine Gouiri scoring a brilliant brace.

Focusing on Champions League matters, Marseille are currently occupying 19th spot in the 36-team standings, meaning that victory in Belgium on Wednesday would guarantee their spot in the knockout stages.

Club Brugge Champions League form:

L L D L L W

Club Brugge form (all competitions):

W W L L W W

Marseille Champions League form:

W L L W W L

Marseille form (all competitions):

L L W W L W

Team News

© Imago / Ulrik Pedersen/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA

A major miss for Club Brugge, winger Christos Tzolis is currently sidelined because of a back problem.

Blauw-Zwart are also without the services of goalkeeper Dani van den Heuvel, who picked up a knock earlier this month.

Yet to feature in 2026 for Brugge, Lynnt Audoor is recovering from a muscle injury sustained during November.

After picking up his third yellow card of the League Phase last week versus Liverpool, Marseille's Benjamin Pavard is suspended for Wednesday's match.

The visitors' options at full-back are reduced further by the absence of former Chelsea defender Emerson (thigh).

Club Brugge possible starting lineup:

Jackers; Sabbe, Ordonez, Mechele; Forbs, Stankovic, Vanaken, Seys; Vetlesen, Diakhon, Vermant

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Doubal, Balerdi, Medina, Murillo; Weah, Kondogbia, Hojbjerg, Traore; Greenwood, Gouiri

We say: Club Brugge 2-2 Marseille

After holding Barcelona to a draw at home earlier in the campaign, Club Brugge will not fear the visit of French giants Marseille.

Les Olympiens can guarantee qualification with victory, although a share of the points will probably also lead to a top-24 finish.

