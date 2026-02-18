Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid: Julian Alvarez becomes Atleti's most efficient Champions League scorer

By Seye Omidiora | 18 Feb 2026 23:23 , Last updated: 18 Feb 2026 23:23

Julian Alvarez set a record for Atletico Madrid during a 3-3 draw against Club Brugge in Belgium in the first leg of the Champions League knockout playoff on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone's troops played out a thrilling draw against the Belgian side despite taking a two-goal lead at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Despite scoring through Alvarez and Ademola Lookman in the opening half, Diego Simeone's side were unable to secure a victory in Belgium, but will be comforted by another clinical performance from their Argentine forward.

Alvarez continued his remarkable form in Europe's elite competition as he found the net during the end-to-end encounter at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Alvarez boasts best goals-per-game ratio in Atletico history

© Imago

According to Squawka, the World Cup winner has now scored 12 goals in his first 18 Champions League appearances for the Rojiblancos.

This return gives him a goals-per-game ratio of 0.67, which is the best of any player in the club’s history in the competition.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the most lethal forwards on the continent since his move to the Spanish capital and will be pivotal if Atletico are to progress to the last 16.

Wednesday's goal was doubly important for the Argentina international, who has now scored in consecutive starts for the capital club after his heroics in last week's Copa del Rey victory over Barcelona.

Alvarez had gone 11 matches across all competitions without a goal before Lookman assisted him in the semi-final first leg, and the ex-Manchester City man has netted two in as many starts for Los Colchoneros.

However, the tie is far from settled after another disappointing defensive performance.

Simeone's Atletico remain leaky at the back in Europe

© Imago / DeFodi Images

With Wednesday's failure to keep a clean sheet, Simeone's men have now gone nine matches without a successful 90-minute rearguard action.

As a result, they are on their longest run without a shutout in Europe's top club competition, a disappointing outcome considering they led 2-0 on Wednesday.

Furthermore, it marked the first time that the Spanish side have failed to secure victory in the competition after leading 2-0, highlighting their broader defensive struggles in the Champions League.