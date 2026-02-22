Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 22 Feb 2026 14:24

There is everything to play for when Atletico Madrid welcome Club Brugge at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for the second leg of their Champions League play-off tie on Tuesday evening.

A dramatic 3-3 draw in the first meeting leaves the tie delicately poised, with little separating the sides ahead of what should be another tense encounter in the Spanish capital.

Match preview

Atletico Madrid endured an inconsistent league-phase campaign in the Champions League, finishing with 13 points from eight matches and dropping into the play-off round in their bid to reach the last 16.

Los Rojiblancos recorded four wins, one draw and three defeats during that phase, showing flashes of quality but failing to maintain the consistency expected at this level.

However, their home form in Europe has been a major strength, with three victories from four matches at the Metropolitano, highlighting their ability to rise to the occasion in front of their supporters.

The Play-off first leg in Belgium perfectly summed up Atletico’s campaign so far - dangerous going forward but vulnerable at the back, as they were held to an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Diego Simeone’s side will also be wary of their recent record against Club Brugge, having failed to win any of their last four meetings in the Champions League, a run that adds further intrigue to this contest.

Form has been a concern for Atletico in recent weeks, with just two wins from their last five matches across all competitions, alongside one draw and two defeats.

While they secured a 4-2 victory over Espanyol in their latest outing, their performances have lacked consistency, often struggling to build momentum even after impressive wins.

That unpredictability has been evident, with dominant victories followed by unexpected setbacks, raising questions about whether they can deliver when it matters most.

Still, Atletico’s experience in knockout football and their strong home record could prove decisive as they look to book their place in the next round.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Club Brugge, meanwhile, face an uphill task but remain firmly in the tie after their spirited display in the first leg.

The Belgian champions finished 19th in the league phase with 10 points from eight matches, recording three wins, one draw and four defeats.

Their European campaign has been marked by inconsistency, conceding 17 goals while scoring 15, a reflection of both their attacking potential and defensive frailties.

Away from home, Ivan Leko's men have struggled, winning just one of their four European matches on the road while losing the other three.

However, their performance in the first leg will give them confidence, having twice come from behind to secure a draw and keep their qualification hopes alive.

The Belgian side have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, winning three of their last five matches in all competitions, suggesting they are finding form at a crucial stage.

Their attacking approach, built on quick transitions and creative movement, has proven effective, but their defensive instability remains a major concern heading into this high-stakes clash.

With the tie level, the equation is simple - a win for either side would be enough to secure qualification, although a similar goal-filled contest could see extra time come into play.

Atletico Madrid Champions League form:

WWWDLD

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

WLWLDW

Club Brugge Champions League form:

DLLWWD

Club Brugge form (all competitions):

WLWWDW

Team News

© Iconsport / Zuma / Icon Sport

Atletico Madrid will be without Nicolas Gonzalez, who is sidelined with a muscle injury, while Pablo Barrios also remains unavailable for this encounter.

Ademola Lookman, who made his Champions League debut for the club in the first leg, is expected to feature again as he looks to make a greater attacking impact.

In midfield, Koke and Marcos Llorente are likely to anchor proceedings, providing both defensive stability and forward drive.

Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez should continue their partnership in attack, with the duo expected to carry Atletico’s goal threat.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, have relatively few injury concerns, although Lynnt Audoor is doubtful due to a muscle issue, while Dani van den Heuvel is also a doubt with a knock.

However, they will be without Raphael Onyedika, who is suspended after picking up a yellow card in the first leg.

Despite conceding three goals last time out, the visitors are expected to stick with their defensive setup, with Kyriani Sabbe, Joel Ordonez, Brandon Mechele and Joaquin Seys likely to form the backline.

Hans Vanaken is set to play a key role in midfield, while Christos Tzolis, who scored a late equaliser in the first leg, will be one of their main attacking threats.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Molina, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Llorente, Lookman; Sorloth, Alvarez

Club Brugge possible starting lineup:

Mignolet; Seys, Mechele, Ordonez, Sabbe; Vanaken, Vetlesen, Stankovic; Diakhon, Tresoldi, Tzolis

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Club Brugge

Club Brugge have already shown they can trouble Atletico Madrid, and their attacking threat should ensure another competitive contest.

However, Atletico’s experience, coupled with their strong home record, should give them the edge in a finely balanced tie, with Los Rojiblancos expected to narrowly secure progression.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.