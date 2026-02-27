Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana chief Deco addresses links with Julian Alvarez as speculation continues

By Matt Law | 27 Feb 2026 07:21 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 07:22

Barcelona sporting director Deco has refused to reveal whether the club are planning to move for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez during this summer's transfer window.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Alvarez's future, with the Argentina international believed to be looking to leave Atletico at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be monitoring the Argentina international, who previously played in the Premier League for Manchester City, representing the Citizens on 103 occasions in all competitions, scoring 36 goals and registering 19 assists.

Since arriving at Atletico, Alvarez has 42 goals and 14 assists in 94 appearances, including 13 goals and six assists in 37 outings in all competitions this term.

The 26-year-old has not scored in La Liga since the start of November, though, and he has recently dropped to the bench for Atletico in Spain's top flight.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea among those being linked with a summer move for Alvarez

Barcelona are said to have a long-standing interest in Alvarez, with the Catalan outfit believed to be ready to make a move during this summer's market.

However, Deco has insisted that there has not yet been any discussions over a deal.

“We haven’t spoken to any clubs or players. Even if we like one or the other, now is not the time. We’re happy with the team we have. There are many players we like," Deco told reporters.

Robert Lewandowski's contract at Barcelona is due to expire this summer, and as it stands, the experienced striker will be leaving the Catalan giants on a free transfer.

© Imago

Deco: 'No discussions over summer deal for Alvarez'

Barcelona board member Joan Soler recently said that the club are capable of pulling off deals for the likes of Alvarez and Manchester City's Erling Haaland despite their financial issues.

"Yes, we could sign players like Julian Alvarez or Erling Haaland," Soler told Cadena SER. "These transfers will pay for themselves within five years, and Barcelona's finances are ready for it."

"At the end of the day, Barca must be very careful about the commitments it makes regarding its wage structure.

"We have set ourselves a limit, and we will not exceed it. We must sign players at market prices while keeping an eye on our wage structure."

Soler has been a long-time board member under Joan Laporta, who is bidding to be re-elected as Barcelona president.