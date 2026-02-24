Tuesday's Champions League predictions and previews including Real Madrid vs. Benfica

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Feb 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 00:00

There are four Champions League knockout round playoff second legs on Tuesday night, with Inter Milan seeking to overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit against Norwegian debutants Bodo/Glimt.

Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are among the other European clubs in Champions League action.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Tuesday's Champions League fixtures.

There is everything to play for when Atletico Madrid welcome Club Brugge at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for the second leg of their Champions League playoff tie on Tuesday evening.

A dramatic 3-3 draw in the first meeting leaves the tie delicately poised, with little separating the sides ahead of what should be another tense encounter in the Spanish capital.

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Club Brugge (Atletico to win 5-4 on aggregate)

Club Brugge have already shown they can trouble Atletico Madrid and their attacking threat should ensure another competitive contest.

However, Atletico’s experience, coupled with their strong home record, should give them the edge in a finely balanced tie, with Los Rojiblancos expected to narrowly secure progression.

Completing the formalities of their Champions League playoff tie, Newcastle United host Qarabag FK at St James' Park on Tuesday night for what can accurately be described as a dead rubber.

Eddie Howe's men obliterated their Azerbaijani foes 6-1 in last week's first-leg mismatch, so only the catastrophe of all catastrophes will deny them a last-16 place now.

We say: Newcastle United 3-0 Qarabag FK (Newcastle win 9-1 on aggregate)

No Newcastle fan should have a go at their players for taking their foot off the gas on Tuesday, regardless of whether Qarabag are in damage limitation mode or go for broke with nothing to lose.

Howe's men have lost their defensive steel at home of late, but a dominant win, a clean sheet and a simple passage into the last 16 is the only outcome we can picture.

Battling for a coveted spot in the Champions League's round of 16, German side Bayer Leverkusen will welcome Greek giants Olympiacos to BayArena on Tuesday for the second leg of their knockout playoff.

Die Werkself hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg, though Thrylos will be sure to give their all to fight back in midweek.

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Olympiacos (Leverkusen to win 3-1 on aggregate)

Leverkusen may have been beaten by Union at the weekend, but their overall form and impressive home record suggests that they are likely to hold out and progress on Tuesday.

That being said, Olympiacos have proven capable of beating Die Werkself this term, and given the strength of their away showings, they will be a tough opponent.

Trailing by two goals after losing in Norway, Inter Milan must produce a major comeback when they host Bodo/Glimt in the second leg of their Champions League playoff.

Setting up a Tuesday night showdown at San Siro, Bodo beat Inter 3-1 last week, taking a big stride towards the last 16, where either Manchester City or Sporting Lisbon will await.

We say: Inter Milan 3-1 Bodo/Glimt (4-4 on aggregate, Inter win on penalties)

A force to be reckoned with at San Siro, Inter score freely on home turf, so they can get back into this contest after a sluggish display last week.

Bodo have sufficient threat to score at least once, but the tie could be destined for extra time - and potentially a tense penalty shootout.

