Sunday's La Liga predictions and previews including Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

By Matt Law | 22 Mar 2026 00:05

Today's La Liga predictions include Real Madrid's home clash with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona's contest with Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona will be aiming to strengthen their grip on first position in the La Liga table when they welcome Rayo Vallecano to Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan outfit are currently four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Rayo occupy 13th, six points above the relegation zone in Spain's top flight.

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo are capable of making this a tricky match for Barcelona, but the Catalan outfit are flying at the moment, and we are finding it incredibly difficult to predict anything other than a comfortable home success for Flick's team.

> Click here to read our full preview for Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Celta Vigo will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they welcome Alaves to Balaidos Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Sky Blues are sixth in the La Liga table, three points ahead of seventh-placed Real Sociedad, while Alaves are 17th, two points outside of the relegation zone.

We say: Celta Vigo 2-1 Alaves

Celta were involved in an energy-zapping European game on Thursday night, so that will boost Alaves' chances of picking up a positive result here, but we are expecting the home side to navigate their way to a vital win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Celta Vigo vs. Alaves, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

San Mames will play host to a fascinating La Liga contest on Sunday evening, as Athletic Bilbao welcome Real Betis.

Athletic are currently 10th in the La Liga table, six points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Real Betis are fifth, three points ahead of the team directly below them.

We say: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Real Betis

This is a really tough match to call, especially with Real Betis in European action on Thursday night. It would not be a surprise to see a home or indeed an away win here, but we are expecting the points to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Betis, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

One of the biggest matches on the football calendar will take place at the glorious Bernabeu on Sunday evening, as Real Madrid welcome bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby.

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, while Atletico are third, nine points off their capital rivals.

We say: Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Not since December 2021 have Real Madrid beaten Atletico at Bernabeu in La Liga, but we are backing the hosts to secure all three points here; Mbappe's return is huge, and Arbeloa's side should be able to navigate their way to a much-needed win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups