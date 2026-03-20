Preview: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 20 Mar 2026 19:20 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 19:26

San Mames will play host to a fascinating La Liga contest on Sunday evening, as Athletic Bilbao welcome Real Betis.

Athletic are currently 10th in the La Liga table, six points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Real Betis are fifth, three points ahead of the team directly below them.

Match preview

It has not been the season that Athletic would have wanted, with the Lions finding it incredibly difficult in the league stage of the Champions League, while it has been a disappointing La Liga campaign for the club.

The Basque outfit have a record of 10 wins, five draws and 13 defeats from their 28 La Liga matches this term to collect 35 points, which has left them in 10th, six points off sixth-placed Celta and 20 points behind fourth-placed Villarreal.

Athletic will enter this match off the back of successive defeats to Barcelona and Girona in Spain's top flight, while they have lost their last three in all competitions, also including the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Sociedad on March 4.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde announced on Friday that he will be leaving Athletic at the end of the campaign, and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola has emerged as an early frontrunner for the role.

Iraola, who is out of contract at Bournemouth this summer, famously represented Athletic's first team between 2003 and 2015 before finishing his playing career at New York City FC.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Betis, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 4-0 win over Panathinaikos in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 contest, which secured a 4-1 aggregate success and booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Manuel Pellegrini's side will take on Braga in the final eight of the European tournament, while they are focusing on securing a top-five finish in Spain's top flight.

The Seville outfit have a record of 11 wins, 11 draws and six defeats from their 28 league matches this season, which has left them fifth in the table on 44 points, three points ahead of sixth-placed Celta Vigo and 11 points behind fourth-placed Villarreal.

Real Betis have only lost three of their 14 away league matches this season, picking up 19 points in the process, boasting the fifth-best away record in 2025-26.

Earlier this season, it was 2-1 to Athletic in the reverse match in Seville, but it was 2-2 in the corresponding game during the 2024-25 campaign.

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

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Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

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Real Betis La Liga form:

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Real Betis form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Athletic still have a substantial injury list, with Maroan Sannadi, Aitor Paredes, Unai Gomez, Nico Williams, Unai Eguiluz and Benat Prados unavailable, while Yeray Alvarez is still suspended for the Basque outfit.

Head coach Valverde is expected to resist the temptation to make changes to his starting side despite the disappointment of the three-goal loss to Girona last time out.

The team's injury list means that the depth in the squad is lacking at this moment in time, but Gorka Guruzeta is an option in the final third of the field.

As for Real Betis, Giovani Lo Celso and Isco remain on the sidelines through injury, while Diego Llorente is a doubt due to a muscular problem.

Marc Roca is expected to return to the midfield following the European clash on Thursday night, while Alvaro Valles will be back between the sticks for the Seville outfit.

Cucho Hernandez is likely to be joined in the final third of the field by Aitor Ruibal, while Antony is again a certain starter in a wide area for the visitors.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Gorosabel, Vivian, Laporte, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Navarro, Sancet, Berenguer; I Williams

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Rodriguez; Antony, Fornals, Roca, Ezzalzouli; Ruibal, Hernandez

We say: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Real Betis

This is a really tough match to call, especially with Real Betis in European action on Thursday night. It would not be a surprise to see a home or indeed an away win here, but we are expecting the points to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.