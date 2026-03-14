Saturday's La Liga predictions and previews including Real Madrid vs. Elche, Atletico Madrid vs. Getafe

By Matt Law | 14 Mar 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 00:05

There are four La Liga matches taking place on Saturday, including Real Madrid's clash with Elche.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid will welcome Getafe, Girona will host Athletic Bilbao, and Valencia will make the trip to Real Oviedo.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's La Liga fixtures.

© Imago

Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to give their top-six hopes a boost when they continue their La Liga campaign away to Girona on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions are currently 10th in the La Liga table, five points off sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Girona are 15th, six points ahead of the relegation zone.

We say: Girona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

There has only been two draws between these two sides throughout history, but one of those came earlier this season, and we are predicting another stalemate between Girona and Athletic this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Girona vs. Athletic Bilbao, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it four straight wins in La Liga when they continue their campaign at home to Getafe on Saturday afternoon.

Diego Simeone's side are third in the La Liga table, level on points with fourth-placed Villarreal, while Getafe are ninth, only five points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo.

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Getafe

Getafe have been excellent in their last two matches, and we were incredibly close to picking a draw here, with Atletico set to rest some important players. However, home advantage should just about help Simeone's side put all three points on the board.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atletico Madrid vs. Getafe, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Valencia will be aiming to make it three straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a clash against basement side Real Oviedo on Saturday.

Los Che are currently 12th in the La Liga table, while Oviedo are rock bottom, sitting eight points behind 17th-placed Elche with 11 matches left to play of the season.

We say: Real Oviedo 1-2 Valencia

Valencia are in strong form, but they have found it tricky to win on their travels during the 2025-26 campaign - we were close to backing a draw here but have ultimately just sided with Valencia due to their quality going forward.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Oviedo vs. Valencia, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Middle East Images

Real Madrid will aim to move to within one point of La Liga leaders Barcelona when they welcome struggling Elche to Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, four points behind the reigning champions, while the away side are 17th, only one point outside of the relegation zone.

We say: Real Madrid 2-0 Elche

Elche will certainly be the fresher of the two teams, with Real Madrid involved in a full-throttle Champions League game against Man City on Wednesday. However, Los Blancos should be able to get the job done on home soil to put a very important three points on the board.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Madrid vs. Elche, including team news and predicted lineups