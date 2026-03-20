Bournemouth news: Andoni Iraola emerges as one of 'leading candiates' for La Liga job

By Ben Sully | 20 Mar 2026 23:01 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 23:05

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has reportedly emerged as a frontrunner to replace Ernesto Valverde as Athletic Bilbao head coach.

The 43-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a fresh deal with the south coast club.

Last month, it was reported that Bournemouth owner Bill Foley was ‘working tirelessly’ to persuade Iraola to sign a new deal.

Bournemouth are now facing a new stumbling block in their bid to extend Iraola’s stay at the club, with Ben Jacobs reporting that Athletic are considering him as a ‘leading candidate’ for their head coach position.

ℹ️ Ernesto Valverde will step down as Athletic head coach at the end of the season.



"It’s a decision which I’ve come to over time and which has been agreed with the club."



"There are ten games left and we have a lot to gain."



We'll give you a proper send-off soon, Gaffer! — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) March 20, 2026

Iraola emerges as contender for Athletic job

Athletic are in need of a new head coach after Ernesto Valverde announced on Friday morning that he will leave his role when his contract ends at the end of the season.

Jacobs claims that Iraola sees the 'signicant appeal' in returning to the Basque club, where he is considered a legendary figure following a long playing career in Bilbao.

There is a belief that Iraola will inform Bournemouth by the end of the international window whether he will sign a new deal or walk away in the summer.

That means the Bournemouth hierarchy should know of Iraola's intentions by the time the club face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on April 11.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Why Athletic return seems written in the stars

Bournemouth will be desperate to retain the services of a head coach who has helped cement their place as an established Premier League club.

Iraola steered the Cherries to 12th position in 2023-24 before his side improved with a ninth-place finish in 2024-25.

The south coast side is currently sitting in 10th place and in contention for European qualification after they extended their unbeaten run to 11 league matches with a 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Friday evening.

Iraola is certainly part of an exciting project at the Vitality Stadium, but a return to Athletic would be difficult to turn down if an offer comes his way.

Ever since he started his coaching career with AEK Larnaca in 2018, there has always been a feeling that a return to Athletic is written in the stars.

After emerging from Athletic's youth system, Iraola went on to captain the Basque side and make over 500 appearances before he left in 2017.

Iraola was part of an Athletic side that reached the Europa League final in 2012, as well as three Copa del Rey finals.

Given his strong connection to the club, he would also be a suitable candidate to replace the legendary figure of Valverde.

The former Barcelona boss will leave big shoes to fill after leading Athletic to Copa del Rey glory and Champions League qualification in his third stint in charge.

Iraola possesses the coaching acumen to succeed someone of Valverde's calibre, and he would also be welcomed by Athletic fans if a return comes to fruition.