Antoine Griezmann future: Atletico Madrid star in 'verbal agreement' over next move amid MLS interest

By Darren Plant | 23 Mar 2026 15:01 , Last updated: 23 Mar 2026 15:01

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has reportedly agreed to sign for MLS club Orlando City.

Across two spells that will span a decade come the end of 2025-26, Griezmann has established himself as a club legend.

The 35-year-old has delivered an incredible 211 goals and 97 assists across 488 appearances in all competitions, helping Atletico to the 2017-18 Europa League during that period.

However, for a number of transfer windows, there has been speculation regarding Griezmann's future amid interest from the United States.

According to Marca and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there have been developments with regards to the veteran's next move in recent days.

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

When will Griezmann sign for Orlando City?

The report alleges that there is a verbal agreement in place for the former France international to sign for Orlando City at the end of the La Liga campaign.

Griezmann will move to the Florida-based outfit on a free transfer, after Atletico rejected a proposal for the playmaker to move in March.

He is said to be scheduled to make the trip to the United States this week in order to finalise terms.

Upon his return, Griezmann will be focused on trying to help Atletico to third place in the La Liga table and overcome Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

There is also the chance for him to win just his second Copa del Rey trophy with Atletico facing Real Sociedad - a former club of Griezmann's - in the final.

© Iconsport

How are Orlando City faring in MLS?

Griezmann will immediately become the star player at Orlando City, who finished in ninth place in the Eastern Conference table in 2025.

Orlando City have endured a dismal start to the 2026 season, accumulating just three points from their opening five MLS fixtures.

Head coach Oscar Pareja was removed from his position on March 11.